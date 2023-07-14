Reese Witherspoon facts: Actress's age, movies, husband, children and career explained

Reese Witherspoon in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reese Witherspoon emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the 1990s and 2000s.

The American actress made her debut in the early '90s, before her breakthrough roles in Cruel Intentions and Election in 1999.

Reese Witherspoon then found international fame for playing Elle Woods in the comedy Legally Blonde (2001) and its 2003 sequel, followed by the romcom Sweet Home Alabama (2002).

In 2005, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying June Carter Cash in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line.

Reese made a comeback in the 2014 drama Wild, giving her a second Oscar nomination. In recent years, she has focused on TV, including Big Little Lies opposite Nicole Kidman (2017–2019), The Morning Show opposite Jennifer Aniston (2019–present), and Little Fires Everywhere (2020).

She has also produced the film adaptations Gone Girl (2014) and Where the Crawdads Sing (2022), and the TV series Daisy Jones & the Six (2023) starring Riley Keough.

Reese is also an entrepreneur, running her TV production company Hello Sunshine, and her clothing company Draper James. She is also involved in children's and women's advocacy organizations.