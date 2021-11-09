Reese Witherspoon being mistaken for her 22-year old daughter makes her 'feel so young'

Reese Witherspoon says her daughter Ava Phillippe is destined for "great things in the world". Picture: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon loves being mistaken for her 22-year old daughter Ava Phillippe.

Despite being 45 years of age, Reese Witherspoon still looks astonishingly young. So much so, that she regularly gets mistaken for her 22-year old daughter.

The striking resemblance between mother and child doesn't always go down too well with Reese's daughter Ava, however.

Speaking in a recent interview with broadcaster Gayle King about how much likeness they share, Reese said: "Well, I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young!"

"I am so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother."

Gayle King was quick to correct Reese during the InStyle interview saying: "Reese, stop it! When Mama looks like you, it is very easy."

Reese Witherspoon with her daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe in 2019. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter). Picture: Getty

Being mistaken for your mum isn't always the greatest feeling, but Ava has fellow Big Little Lies co-star and The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz to talk to given her likeness to her mother, Lisa Bonet.

“Whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that's another mother-daughter combo that's like identical twins" Reese then adds.

Of course there's no bad blood between mother and daughter, but does Ava want to follow her mum's lead and step into Hollywood and show business?

During the interview Reese explains that Ava is "studying and trying to find herself", is "so down-to-earth" and has so much promise to do "great things in the world".

Reese Witherspoon on the latest cover of InStyle. (Photo by: Emma Summerton/DAWES+CO). Picture: Emma Summerton/DAWES+CO

Ava Phillippe is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Reese also shares her 18-year old son Deacon with Ryan, and 9-year-old Tennessee with Hollywood talent agent, Jim Toth.

Talking about navigating parenthood when your children are in the spotlight, Reese goes on to say that she is "lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood" that offer her kids insight on how to cope with the highs and lows.

That said, she seems to have done a great job of bringing up a grounded individual in her daughter Ava.

Wait, is that her sister? Sorry, our mistake!