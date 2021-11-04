6 children who released music like their parents: Paris Jackson, Nicole Richie, James McCartney and more

Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Paul McCartney are among some of the most talented musicians in the world and their children have followed in their footsteps.

Musical talent is often inherited and passed down from generation to generation. Many artists find their passion for music and their skill at a young age and can sometimes be influenced by their family.

Famous children such as Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson and Rod Stewart’s daughter Ruby Stewart have released music just like their hugely-successful parents.

Here are six children who followed in the footsteps of their famous musical parents.

Paris Jackson (Michael Jackson) Paris Jackson’s late father was music icon Michael Jackson and last year she continued with his musical legacy with the release of her debut album titled Wilted. While she may be a Jackson, Paris is forging her own musical path as she described the sound of her album as “alternative folk”. She also mentioned that she’d like to experiment with different genres and “keep growing” as a musician. “I want to keep growing. I want to keep expanding. I want to keep experimenting. I want to try as many things as I can, while staying true to myself and what I think sounds and feels right,” Paris explained in an interview with Variety. “I mean, just for the sake of naming a genre, I’d say it’s more alternative folk, but I don’t plan on staying with just that. I’m definitely going to keep some of those elements, but I really, really want to expand, and just try everything out.” Read more: Michael Jackson's son Bigi appears in very rare interview as he follows father's footsteps into charity work

James McCartney (Paul McCartney) James McCartney is the son of Linda McCartney and The Beatles member Paul McCartney. James released his solo music in adulthood and began his career by appearing on his dad’s 1997 album Flaming Pie. He also contributed to his mother’s 1998 posthumous record Wide Prairie, according to his Spotify account. James went on to release his own music including the album’s Me and The Blackberry Train.

Bobbi Kristina Brown (Whitney Houston) Bobbi Kristina Brown was the only child of the late Whitney Houston. Bobbi sadly died in 2015 just three years after her mother. Both Whitney and Bobbi shared a deep love for music and duetted together on multiple occasions. Bobbi appeared on Whitney’s 2003 Christmas album titled One Wish/The Holiday Album. She sang the classic Christmas song ‘Little Drummer Boy’ with her mother. She also performed ‘My Love Is Your Love’ live alongside Whitney during one of her concerts as a young girl. Read more: Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in unearthed TV 'Steak & Ale' advert When Bobbi Kristina passed, her cousin revealed that she had plans to start releasing music and added that she was “excited” to start recording. "She was ecstatic about her new journey that was embarking on," Jerod Brown told E! News. "You could see it on Instagram when she commented on it with the fans as well. She was ready to do this and let the world see what she was working on."

Nicole Richie (Lionel Richie) Nicole Richie is the adoptive daughter of Lionel Richie and grew up around his music. Several years ago, the pair shared a special moment and played ‘Climbing’ together on the piano after revealing that Lionel taught it to Nicole at a young age. Nicole found her own fame first as a TV personality on The Simple Life and later ventured into acting and entrepreneurship. Last year, she debuted as a music artist and released her first album titled Unearthed under her rap alter ego Nikki Fre$h.

Ruby Stewart (Rod Stewart) Ruby Stewart is the daughter of iconic singer Rod Stewart and she’s inherited his gift for music. Ruby has made her own venture into music as part of musical duo The Sisterhood Band. The band sings country music and Ruby’s musical partner is Alyssa Bonagura. Alyssa’s parents are Kathie Baillie and Michael Bonagura of Baillie & the Boys. Read more: Watch as Rod Stewart gives heartwarming pep-talk to his young son’s football team Ruby has previously performed alongside her father Rod Stewart - she sang ‘Forever Young’ with him at the Festival de Viña del Mar in Chile in 2014. The singer has also revealed that she has a great love for vinyls and her father Rod gifted her his entire record collection.