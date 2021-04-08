Annie Lennox's talented daughter Lola Lennox releases song produced by her famous mum

By Giorgina Hamilton

Singer and songwriter Lola Lennox, daughter of Eurythmics star Annie Lennox, has released her fourth single 'Wherever You Go' accompanied by a music video filmed on the streets of LA at night.

The young London native, who moved to LA to pursue a music career, has written 'Wherever You Go' as a love letter to missing friends and family while on your quest to start a new life.

The new song is accompanied by a music video shot in LA, with beautiful scenes of a road trip, dancing in the dark streets of the city and watching the sunrise.

Speaking to Metro, Lola opened up about what influences her songwriting and how missing friends and family can be a lesson in growth.

"I am used to the feeling of having my heart in two places. It’s a transient emotion that stretches across cities and oceans.

"I wrote 'Wherever You Go' about missing people. I moved to LA a few years ago, leaving behind friends, family and memories. Whilst navigating a new life in America, I clung to the people I left behind; losing them was a hard part of growing up and pursuing my dreams in music.

"Despite the song reflecting the challenges of longing, I wanted the music to feel positive and express the excitement that comes with having people in your life to love. Managing long-distance relationships is a lesson in letting go and being receptive to whatever outcome life hands you; that openness is the place the music came from."

"Over time I’ve seen how the message of 'Wherever You Go' has evolved whilst the world has changed so much. In 2020, we all had to adapt to a life far apart from those we love."

Lola was introduced to the world stage in April 2020 when she joined mum Annie Lennox for a duet during the lockdown One World: Together At Home concert.

The mother-daughter duo joined Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder in performing from home, with their for a rendition of 'There Must Be An Angel' for the virtual gig.

Lola Lennox released her debut single 'In The Wild' at the beginning of 2020 and her follow up single 'Pale' was released at the end of May. Follow up singles 'Lalala Love Me' and 'Back At Wrong' were released at the end of 2020, when Lola laughed off claims of nepotism thanks to her famous mother, Annie Lennox.

"I have been able to put my toe in a door but I’m never going to be able to get through the door unless the music and me as a human hits a certain level," she told Metro in December 2020. "No one’s going to play my music on the radio if it doesn’t hit a certain mark."

"So my theory of how to navigate my way through that is let the songs speak for themselves. If the music’s good enough then I deserve a place here," the said, adding: "I think I felt more pressure than artists who… I’ve had this balancing act between confidence and knowing myself and a bit of insecurity and having to reach a certain bar."

