Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson's debut album is fantastic

10 March 2021, 17:56

Paris Jackson is the daughter of singer Michael Jackson
Paris Jackson is the daughter of singer Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Paris Jackson has made her first foray into making music, and it's a bright start for the daughter of a pop legend.

Paris - whose parents are the late Michael Jackson and former wife Debbie Rowe - released her debut album Wilted in November 2020.

The artist was kept away from the public eye until her father's death in 2009 when Paris was aged 11. She was then suddenly in the spotlight, and was even interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2010.

Read more: Michael Jackson's daughter Paris releases unseen footage of her father ahead of music debut

Now 22, Paris has taken her time to enter the music business, and has come up with an album which is nothing like her father's output.

Instead, Paris has released a low-key and at times melancholic album, which showcases her soothing vocals. She worked with Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hill and Robert McDowell on the album to create an indie-pop sound.

Lyrically, the album is full of painful statements and feelings of heartbreak, perhaps channeling her well-document battles with depression and drug use in the past.

Read more: Michael Jackson's daughter Paris says she struggles with expectations of being music legend's child

"It’s my experience with love and betrayal and heartbreak. And, in that sense, it is autobiographical," she told Variety.

When asked about her musical genre, she said: "I want to keep expanding. I want to keep experimenting. I want to try as many things as I can, while staying true to myself and what I think sounds and feels right.

"Just for the sake of naming a genre, I’d say it’s more alternative folk, but I don’t plan on staying with just that. I’m definitely going to keep some of those elements, but I really, really want to expand, and just try everything out."

It's more Coldplay than Thriller, but it's a promising debut album from someone brave enough to try something totally different to her massively famous father.

Meanwhile, Paris has also released music as part of the country duo The Soundflowers with Gabriel Glenn. Here, Paris sings and plays the ukulele, and they released their debut self-titled EP in 2020.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

2021 movies: The best upcoming musical biopics this year

Every musical biopic in the works right now: Whitney Houston, Elvis, Take That and more

TV & Film

Dolly Parton stunned Irish locals in 1990 by agreeing to perform her hit song 'Coat Of Many Colours' in a crowded pub.

When Dolly Parton gave a rousing impromptu performance in an Irish pub

Dolly Parton

Gary Barlow and Darren Hayes sing 'I Knew I Loved You'

Gary Barlow releases gorgeous duet of 'I Knew I Loved You' with Savage Garden's Darren Hayes

Take That

Tom Jones on Saturday Night Takeaway

Tom Jones shows incredible vocals as he sings with Tom and Jerry on Saturday Night Takeaway

Tom Jones

Elvis Presley stunned teh world when he walked out on stage to join Celine Dion on American Idol in 2007.

When Elvis Presley joined Celine Dion on stage for a mind-blowing duet 30 years after his death (Yes, really)

Elvis Presley

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?