Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson's debut album is fantastic

Paris Jackson is the daughter of singer Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Paris Jackson has made her first foray into making music, and it's a bright start for the daughter of a pop legend.

Paris - whose parents are the late Michael Jackson and former wife Debbie Rowe - released her debut album Wilted in November 2020.

The artist was kept away from the public eye until her father's death in 2009 when Paris was aged 11. She was then suddenly in the spotlight, and was even interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2010.

Now 22, Paris has taken her time to enter the music business, and has come up with an album which is nothing like her father's output.

Instead, Paris has released a low-key and at times melancholic album, which showcases her soothing vocals. She worked with Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hill and Robert McDowell on the album to create an indie-pop sound.

Lyrically, the album is full of painful statements and feelings of heartbreak, perhaps channeling her well-document battles with depression and drug use in the past.

"It’s my experience with love and betrayal and heartbreak. And, in that sense, it is autobiographical," she told Variety.

When asked about her musical genre, she said: "I want to keep expanding. I want to keep experimenting. I want to try as many things as I can, while staying true to myself and what I think sounds and feels right.

"Just for the sake of naming a genre, I’d say it’s more alternative folk, but I don’t plan on staying with just that. I’m definitely going to keep some of those elements, but I really, really want to expand, and just try everything out."

It's more Coldplay than Thriller, but it's a promising debut album from someone brave enough to try something totally different to her massively famous father.

Meanwhile, Paris has also released music as part of the country duo The Soundflowers with Gabriel Glenn. Here, Paris sings and plays the ukulele, and they released their debut self-titled EP in 2020.