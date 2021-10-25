Rod Stewart UK tour 2022: Dates, locations, tickets and more details confirmed

Rod Stewart UK tour 2022: Dates, locations, tickets and more details revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Lovejoy

Rod Stewart has announced UK tour dates for 2022 ahead of his highly anticipated new album titled The Tears of Hercules.

Rod Stewart is set to head out across the UK in 2022 as he gets ready to play eight concerts across the country.

The dates are part of Rod’s upcoming global tour that will see the music legend heading to Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

As part of Rod’s UK leg of the tour he will visit several cities across the UK including London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Rod will release his new album before heading off on his tour - The Tears of Hercules is expected to drop on November 12.

Posting on Instagram, Rod shared the news with his followers by posting a video of him performing live and mentioned that fans “don’t [want to] miss out” on the upcoming shows.

“UK!! I’m back next year performing live, don’t miss out on tickets for this - on sale this Friday,” Rod wrote on his video caption.

Tickets for Rod’s UK shows will go on sale on Friday (October 29), you can purchase tickets here.

Rod’s huge UK tour will begin on November 16 2022 in Nottingham and will conclude on December 17 2022 in Newcastle.

Rod Stewart. Picture: Rod Stewart

The full UK list of Rod Stewart’s tour dates for 2022: