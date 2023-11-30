Rod Stewart's son Alistair, 18, towers over his superstar dad as they celebrate milestone birthday

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alistair turned 18 on Tuesday (November 28) and his famous parents celebrated with an intimate dinner in London. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, commemorated their son's special birthday occasion.

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alistair turned 18 on Tuesday (November 28) and his famous parents celebrated with an intimate dinner in London.

Stewart, 78, and his wife Penny Lancaster, 52, spent the special day with their child, before taking him for a meal in Mayfair.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Penny shared private pictures of the trio as they celebrated Alistair's birthday at home, before posting a picture as they celebrated later in the evening.

Alistair's 18th birthday comes just weeks after he appeared at an event with his dad and dwarfed him on the red carpet.

The pair posed in matching pinstripe suits at a Frieze London event, before spending the rest of the evening at private member's club, Annabel's.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster also share son Aiden Patrick, 12, after the pair married in 2007, and the rockstar has a total of eight children in total.

In an interview with Haute Living in November, Stewart spoke of the pride he felt in his children's accomplishments.

Alistair's 18th birthday comes just weeks after he appeared at an event with his dad and dwarfed him on the red carpet (pictured). Picture: Getty

Father and son posed in matching pinstripe suits at the Frieze London event in October, before spending the rest of the evening at private member's club, Annabel's. Picture: Getty

"I don’t think I’m as strict with my kids as my mom and dad — especially my dad — were," Stewart said.

"I’m very lenient with them. None have gotten into any serious trouble. A couple dabbled with drugs, but that’s all done now. I’m very proud of them all."

Alistair's 18th birthday comes during a year of change and celebration for the Stewart family.

In May Rod Stewart welcomed his third grandchild just days after his second grandchild was born.

His daughter Ruby gave birth to her son, Otis, on May 15, just days after Rod's son Liam became a dad when his partner Nicole Ann gave birth to their first child, Louie.

A father of eight, Rod Stewart has the potential for many more grandchildren.

His first child was Sarah Streeter, born to his art student girlfriend Susannah Boffey in 1963, followed by Kimberley and Sean Stewart born to his first wife Alana.

Rod then had Ruby with model Kelly Emberg, Renée and Liam to his second wife Rachel Hunter, and his two youngest children Alastair and Aiden to current wife Penny Lancaster.