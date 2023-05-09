Penny Lancaster polices crowds at Coronation in surprise photos: Rod Stewart's wife 'proud and honoured'

The 52-year-old wife of rocker Rod Stewart was pictured policing the streets of London and said she was 'tremendously proud and honoured' to have been part of the historic day.
Picture: BBC/Chi Chi Izundu/Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Rod Stewart's wife has spoken of her pride for being part of the special policing operation at the King's Coronation on Saturday (May 6).

Penny Lancaster surprised fans with a star turn as a special police constable at the King's Coronation over the weekend.

The 52-year-old wife of rocker Rod Stewart was pictured policing the streets of London and said she was 'tremendously proud and honoured' to have been part of the historic day.

Penny has been a volunteer police officer since 2021 after taking part in the Channel 4 show Famous and Fighting Crime.

The 52-year-old wife of rocker Rod Stewart was pictured policing the streets of London and said she was 'tremendously proud and honoured' to have been part of the historic day.
Picture: Alamy

The former model enjoyed her time as a volunteer police officer on the show so much, that after filming finished she trained to be a special constable to help police the streets of London.

In a segment on Good Morning Britain, Penny opened up about her time working the crowds at the King's Coronation, where she joined approximately 11,500 other police officers on the day.

Penny works 200 hours a year as a special constable – the equivalent of one shift a week – and said how proud she felt to be on duty at the big event.

The star said: "It was the most fabulous day and of course, tremendously proud and honoured to have been given that opportunity, along with the City of London Police, that I'm a special constable for.

"There were the regular officers and then the specials [on duty] and, of course, we volunteer our time to help with the duties of policing, and we were stationed on Whitehall, right opposite 10 Downing Street, just behind New Scotland Yard."

Penny works 200 hours a year as a special constable – the equivalent of one shift a week – and said how proud she felt to be on duty at the big event.
Picture: Getty
In a segment on Good Morning Britain, Penny opened up about her time working the crowds at the King's Coronation, where she joined approximately 11,500 other police officers on the day.
Picture: Alamy

Lancaster's outing comes just months after she policed the streets of London during the Queen's state funeral on September 2022.

She spoke about her grief at the time – the presenter had met Elizabeth II and King Charles on numerous occasions when Rod Stewart had performed at charity events through the years.

"It sort of hit in waves," she said. "I think it was just such a shock, it took a while for it to sink in.

"An incredible woman the Queen was, I think everyone utters the same sentiments. I had the pleasure of meeting her on a few occasions and you sensed her presence before you saw her.

"Whatever nerves you had, she instantly put you at ease with that twinkle in her eye, her warm smile, she kind of felt like anyone’s grandma. She was just an incredible woman."

Penny also spoke about her grief over the Queen's passing. The presenter had met Elizabeth II and King Charles on numerous occasions when Rod Stewart had performed at charity events through the years.
Picture: Getty

Penny Lancaster polices the streets for Queen's funeral

Rod Stewart has previously spoken about the admiration he has for his wife in her work as a special constable.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show in November 2021, Rod Stewart revealed he was very supportive of his wife's decision.

“She trained for eight months, and she loves it. I backed her all the way.

"She says she loves giving something back, but more importantly she wants to protect the city she loves.”

