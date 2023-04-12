Rod Stewart, 78, proudly shows off new tattoo in tribute to his Scottish roots
12 April 2023, 12:40 | Updated: 12 April 2023, 16:13
Rod Stewart has proved he's still a rockstar at 78-years-old as he adds a new tattoo to his extensive collection
Sir Rod Stewart has stunned fans with a new tattoo dedicated to his beloved football club, Celtic.
The 78-year-old marked the end of his most recent tour by getting the new ink in a tattoo parlour in New Zealand.
The Scottish football team scored a derby day win on Saturday (April 8) prompting Sir Rod to celebrate in his own way from the other side of the world.
The singer posted a picture of him getting his new tattoo on his Instagram page, accompanied by a caption dedicated to his football team.
"Getting a ‘Glasgow Celtic’ tattoo in Auckland to celebrate my beloved team ‘You’re in My Heart", he wrote.
Sir Rod's wife Penny Lancaster then commented under the photo: "Amazing celebration to end a great Australian/New Zealand tour" alongside a shamrock emoji.
The photo posted by the star shows the rocker in a white vest and Glasgow Celtic jewellery, in tribute to the team.
Before getting his new tattoo, Stewart also celebrated his side's win with a stage show dedicated to the Celtic team.
Posting another photo on Instagram, Rod Stewart can be seen on stage in Aukland dressed in Celtic green as a string of female backing singers wear the football team's signature strip.
The celebration comes after it's reported that Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster renewed their vows in Australia.
The couple, who recently visited Sydney as part of Sir Rod's tour, are reported to have reaffirmed their vows with their sons Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12, and niece Raphaella, 18, in attendance.
The pair have been married for 16 years since tying the knot in 2007, and previously renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary in 2017.