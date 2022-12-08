Rod Stewart reveals his son was rushed to hospital during football match

8 December 2022, 12:55

By Mayer Nissim

Rod Stewart feared his young son was suffering a heart attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rod Stewart has revealed a terrifying moment when his 11-year-old son Aiden was rushed to hospital during a football match.

The rock icon had initially feared Aiden was suffering a heart attack, though it quickly emerged he was experiencing a panic attack.

"We thought my boy had a heart attack," Rod told FourFourTwo.

"He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack.

"The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad."

Rod Stewart and his son Aiden at Celtic Park in 2017
Rod Stewart and his son Aiden at Celtic Park in 2017. Picture: Getty Images

Rod added that it wasn't the only scary incident on the pitch that day requiring emergency medical care.

"Another boy fell backwards and banged his head – he's still not back," he said.

"In all of my days watching football, that's the only time two ambulances had been called."

Stewart's eldest son Sean, who is 42, was recently hospitalised after his vehicle was apparently hit by a truck at a red light.

Rod has eight children from five relationships.

The singer's brother Bob passed away last month, just weeks after his other brother Don died at the age 94.

Rod and Aiden at Hampden Park in 2018
Rod and Aiden at Hampden Park in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Panic attacks are symptoms of a panic disorder, which the NHS describes as an anxiety disorder where you regularly have sudden attacks of panic or fear.

Symptoms of panic attacks can be very similar to those of a heart attack, and include chest pain, dizziness, sweating, shortness of breath, overwhelming feelings of anxiety and nausea.

While most panic attacks last only 5-20 minutes, they can last up to an hour in some cases.

If you need help with an anxiety disorder, contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, with text support available at 07537 416 905 (open Mon-Fri 09:30-17:30)

More from Rod Stewart

See more More from Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart's best songs

Rod Stewart's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart's brother Bob dies just months after his brother Don

Rod Stewart performing in 2022

Rod Stewart refused £1million to perform at Qatar World Cup due to country's human rights record
Rod Stewart's son Sean is recovering after a car crash

Rod Stewart's eldest son taken to hospital after getting "hit by a truck"

Rod Stewart in concert

Rod Stewart adds new UK tour dates due to massive demand

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Can you beat our Christmas lyrics quiz?

QUIZ: Can you finish the lyrics to these Christmas hits?

Quizzes

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

Celine Dion

Celine Dion cancels her tour

Celine Dion tearfully announces she has incurable disease that leaves her unable to walk or talk

Celine Dion

70-year-old Kashmira revealed what Freddie talked about in his final days, how he felt about watching old videos of himself performing and her father's reaction to his son's untimely death.

Freddie Mercury's sister Kashmira shares heartbreaking story from Queen star's final days

Freddie Mercury

Christmas number ones from Queen, Shakin' Stevens and Mr Blobby

Every Christmas number one single ever, ranked from worst to best

Song Lists