Rod Stewart reveals his son was rushed to hospital during football match

By Mayer Nissim

Rod Stewart feared his young son was suffering a heart attack.

Rod Stewart has revealed a terrifying moment when his 11-year-old son Aiden was rushed to hospital during a football match.

The rock icon had initially feared Aiden was suffering a heart attack, though it quickly emerged he was experiencing a panic attack.

"We thought my boy had a heart attack," Rod told FourFourTwo.

"He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack.

"The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad."

Rod Stewart and his son Aiden at Celtic Park in 2017. Picture: Getty Images

Rod added that it wasn't the only scary incident on the pitch that day requiring emergency medical care.

"Another boy fell backwards and banged his head – he's still not back," he said.

"In all of my days watching football, that's the only time two ambulances had been called."

Stewart's eldest son Sean, who is 42, was recently hospitalised after his vehicle was apparently hit by a truck at a red light.

Rod has eight children from five relationships.

The singer's brother Bob passed away last month, just weeks after his other brother Don died at the age 94.

Rod and Aiden at Hampden Park in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Panic attacks are symptoms of a panic disorder, which the NHS describes as an anxiety disorder where you regularly have sudden attacks of panic or fear.

Symptoms of panic attacks can be very similar to those of a heart attack, and include chest pain, dizziness, sweating, shortness of breath, overwhelming feelings of anxiety and nausea.

While most panic attacks last only 5-20 minutes, they can last up to an hour in some cases.

If you need help with an anxiety disorder, contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, with text support available at 07537 416 905 (open Mon-Fri 09:30-17:30)