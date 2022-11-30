Rod Stewart's brother Bob dies just months after his brother Don

30 November 2022, 12:36

By Mayer Nissim

"I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months."

Rod Stewart has announced the death of his brother Bob.

The singer-songwriter made a statement on social media today (November 30), noting that Bob has died just weeks after the passing of his other brother, Don.

"It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," he said.

"I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’ Sir Rod Stewart 🙏🏼"

Rod was the youngest of five children of Robert Stewart and Elsie Gilbart, with his two brothers and two sisters being born in Scotland before the family moved to London, where he was born.

In September, Rod revealed that his brother Don had died within days of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"It has been a devastating 48 hours," said Sir Rod at the time.

"We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.

Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart. Picture: Getty Images

"The Queen has been an unwavering presence throughout my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.

"What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King."

Rod's surviving siblings are his older sisters Peggy and Mary.

Speaking at his sister Mary's 90th birthday party in 2019, Rod spoke about how his family had helped his early career.

"I've got to tell you, these guys were instrumental in supporting me, helping me get into music and just being there for me," he said.

"Whether it was football or washing my dirty underpants, I can't speak highly enough about these guys."

These guys have just been effing brilliant throughout my life."We've had our arguments haven't we Don? The odd punch-up now and again but I love you, and I love you, Mary."

