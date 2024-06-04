Rod Stewart reunites all eight of his children in epic family photos for son Liam's wedding

4 June 2024, 10:54

Rod Stewart sings 'Ooh La La' with daughter on Instagram

By Mayer Nissim

Rod Stewart gets his big family together for a special occasion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rod Stewart is well known for his super-large family, having eight kids by five mums, which probably makes it quite difficult to get them all together.

But a wedding is a very special occasion, and Sir Rod managed to amass the entire Stewart clan for his son Liam's nuptials.

Liam married Nicole Artukovich at the St. Ignatius Church in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Friday (May 31), with plenty of family in attendance.

So as well as the happy couple's own 1-year-old son Louie, there were Rod's other kids: Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, Alastair Wallace and Aiden Patrick.

Rod's third and current wife Penny Lancaster – and mother of Alastair Wallace and Aiden Patrick – was there, as was Rod's second wife Rachel Hunter, who is mum to Liam and Renee.

"I’m immensely proud to have witnessed the beautiful wedding ceremony of my son Liam to his bride Nicole," said Rod on Instagram.

"What a wonderful union of The Stewart’s and The Artukovich’s. May they continue to find joy, love and laughter for as long as they may live and produce many more baby’s to join their little 1 year old boy, Louie."

In a comment on the photo, Penny Lancaster said: "The most wonderful day, full of love for the beautiful couple, congratulations 🥂 all over again 💗"

Penny posted another image of the bride and groom, captioned: "Their love is on fire, their light shines so 🌟 bright

"I captured this moment that doesn’t need words. Congratulations you love birds, I’m honoured to have been apart of your beautiful celebrations 💗 💒"

Rod has long celebrated the future generations of his family, and shared an adorable photographs of his baby grandsons Otis and Louie – children of his daughter Ruby and son Liam respectively – after previously bringing them on stage.

