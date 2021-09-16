Rod Stewart announces album The Tears of Hercules and new single 'One More Time'

Rod Stewart in Atlantic City. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

As well as reuniting with Faces, Rod has been busy working on a solo album.

Rod Stewart will release his new album The Tears of Hercules before the end of the year.

The album is released on November 12, 2021 and is available to pre-order, with UK fans pre-ordering from the Dig! Store also getting early access to upcoming tour dates.

It will feature nine new original songs written by Rod, along with covers of Marc Jordan, Johnny Cash and others.

The first single 'One More Time' is out to stream, and a new video has also been released.

The announcement of the solo album comes hot on the heels of news of a Faces studio reunion.

Rod has reunited with guitarist Ronnie Wood and drummer Kenney Jones to record their first new material in four decades

Jones has said that the band have recorded around 14 new songs, mixing up new tracks with previously unreleased material.

Meanwhile, Rod recently announced a nine-date anniversary Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

The concerts mark ten years since his Rod Stewart: The Hits shows.