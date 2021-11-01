Michael Jackson's son Bigi appears in very rare interview as he follows father's footsteps into charity work

By Hannah Lovejoy

Michael Jackson’s charitable legacy continues as his son Bigi Jackson steps up to raise awareness on climate change.

In a rare television appearance, Bigi Jackson - previously known as 'Blanket' - spoke about the legacy of his late father Michael Jackson as well as the importance of tackling climate change.

The interview appeared on Good Morning Britain and Bigi was joined on-screen by his sister Paris Jackson and his brother Prince Jackson.

The Jackson siblings welcomed the cameras into their Los Angeles residence for the annual Thriller party. It is an event that honours the legacy of their late father Michael Jackson.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff here, there’s a lot of history here in this house and the studio here, that’s what he was all about,” Bigi said, speaking of his father’s legacy.

“That’s what each of us want to do, make some things that people hopefully enjoy but also that benefit their lives.”

When asked about climate change, Bigi mentioned that it was “important” for people to be aware of it.

He continued: “I do think it’s important that we all know about it, I think we have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is.”

EXCLUSIVE: Bigi Jackson speaks about his father, Michael Jackson's legacy for the first time.



Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is using his voice to call on world leaders to tackle the problem of climate change as COP26 begins. pic.twitter.com/920Zlk4usK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2021

Paris agreed with her brother and added that we all need to “try our best” in order to tackle the global issue.

“It’s something we’ve all got to get on board with and we all have to do our part. I’m certainly doing my best and that’s all we can do, is try our best,” Paris added.

Bigi Jackson is Michael Jackson’s youngest child and his birth name is Prince Michael ‘Blanket’ Jackson II.

Bigi has largely kept away from the mainstream media since his father’s passing in 2009 - with his siblings occasionally sharing glimpses of him on their social media channels.