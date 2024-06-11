Was Michael Jackson almost Edward Scissorhands? Johnny Depp claims he beat him to the role

11 June 2024, 13:41

Michael Jackson was once in the running to play Edward Scissorhands in Tim Burton's 1990 movie, Johnny Depp has claimed.
Michael Jackson was once in the running to play Edward Scissorhands in Tim Burton's 1990 movie, Johnny Depp has claimed. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Depp claims the King of Pop was in talks for the famous role in 1990.

The actor, 61, said the King of Pop had contacted Tim Burton about playing the role, before Johnny Depp was ultimately awarded the part.

Speaking about the movie, Johnny added that Tom Hanks and even Tom Cruise almost got the part, adding Cruise: “was not far away from actually playing Edward Scissorhands — true story."

Johnny Depp has opened up about he landed the role of Edward Scissorhands.
Johnny Depp has opened up about he landed the role of Edward Scissorhands. Picture: Getty

In an interview for a yet-unnamed docuseries about the career of Tim Burton, Johnny Depp recalls feeling "pigeonholed" as a teen idol from 21 Jump Street and that he "had to fight it".

Desperate to be cast in John Waters’ 1990 classic Cry Baby, Depp claims that during his time on 21 Jump Street, he "was probably doing my best for probably the last two years to get fired…"

Adding: "I knew how important the choice to make Cry-Baby with John Waters was, which gave me the opportunity to make fun of this arena I’d been placed in."

After landing the lead in Cry-Baby, Depp laid his sights on Caroline Thompson’s script for Edward Scissorhands, saying that playing the title role in the movie felt like where he needed to be.

The role "passed through everything, anything, solid and went to the very core of whatever I am," Depp said.

"The writing was beautiful. The character was beautiful. What I suppose [attracted] me emotionally was that Edward was me. It’s exactly what I should be doing."

"He’s never going to cast me when everyone in Hollywood is after the part," Depp recalls thinking.

"Tim’s really juggling because he’s getting hit by his agent, the studio, everybody. So I called my agent after reading the script and said, 'Please cancel the meeting, I’m not going.' She said, 'Are you f---ing nuts?'"

Tim Burton films starring Depp in the lead role include 1994's Ed Wood, 1999's Sleepy Hollow, 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and 2007's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Luckily for Depp, beating Michael Jackson to the role cemented his position as Hollywood royalty.

