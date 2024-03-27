Exclusive

MJ the Musical arrives in London: Tony Award-winning Myles Frost on becoming Michael Jackson

27 March 2024, 10:07

Myles Frost in MJ the Musical
Myles Frost in MJ the Musical. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

The long wait is over: MJ the Musical has arrived in London.

The Tony Award-winning musical celebrates the life story and career of Michael Jackson, from his time with his brothers in the Jackson 5 at Motown to his record-breaking Thriller album and beyond.

Myles Frost - who became the youngest person to win the 2022 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical - brilliantly plays the King of Pop in the new West End production.

Centred around his iconic Dangerous tour and using clever flashbacks, the musical is packed full of legendary Michael Jackson songs including 'Thriller', 'Billie Jean' and 'Beat It'.

MJ The Musical is coming to London

Smooth Radio's Angie Greaves caught up with Myles at the Prince Edward Theatre ahead of the show's launch this week, where he spoke about his love of Michael and his journey to getting the role.

Myles also took us through MJ's impressive wardrobe, and also showcased his incredible dance moves. He also taught Angie how to moonwalk up close!

MJ the Musical plays at London's Prince Edward Theatre. Full ticket details can be found here.

