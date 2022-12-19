Johnny Depp brings back Captain Jack Sparrow for terminally ill British boy

The actor, 59, dressed up as his famed pirate role to surprise fan Kori Parkin-Stovell, who is battling a heart condition. Picture: YouTube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Johnny Depp made a fan's dream come true as he stepped back into the boots of his famous Pirate of the Caribbean character to entertain the 11-year-old terminally ill boy.

The 11-year-old boy from Ripley, Derbyshire received a special phone-call as well as a dedicated video from the Hollywood star.

Pirates of the Caribbean fan and YouTuber, Kori, has undergone two unsuccessful heart transplants and decided against a third. The boy is now in palliative care with his family.

Johnny Depp said in his message uploaded to Kori's YouTube channel: "I wish you the best of luck, I'm your number one fan Captain Kori, all my respect and love."

Alluding to Kori's hope to gain new subscribers, Johnny added: "Captain Kori, I understand you're quite the YouTube channel man, or shall be.

"So what I'm saying is I shall be glad to follow your YouTube channel and I shall tell all my friends to follow your YouTube channel."

He added: "I shall be there watching every moment and watching moments with you."

It is reported that during his phone call with the youngster, Johnny pretended to be on a pirate ship and even 'knighted' the boy with his sword.

Johnny Depp played the character of Captain Jack Sparrow in five Pirates of the Caribbean movies from 2003-2017. Picture: Getty

Kori was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. His first heart transplant in March 2018 was rejected and after a painful operation in January this year, his body rejected its second heart.

It has been decided, after discussions with his family and medical team, that Kori will not go through with another.

Kori's mum Kerrylee said: "We are making the most of whatever time we have left by not going to school — bonus — not really doing any housework, living in our pyjamas and just slumming it really.

"We're just kind of focusing on making life as good as we possibly can and having as much fun as we can when we can."