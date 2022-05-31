Johnny Depp shocks London fans with surprise live performance of John Lennon cover

31 May 2022, 11:10

Johnny stepped on stage at the iconic Royal Albert Hall to play a set of seven songs, just twenty-four hours after he had first played with Beck in Sheffield the night before
Johnny stepped on stage at the iconic Royal Albert Hall to play a set of seven songs, just twenty-four hours after he had first played with Beck in Sheffield the night before. Picture: Incognito/YouTube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Johnny Depp stunned fans at the Royal Albert Hall when he stepped on stage to join Jeff Beck last night (May 30).

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, joined Jeff Beck and his band in London amid his ongoing court case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp stepped on stage at the iconic Royal Albert Hall to play a set of seven songs, just 24 hours after he had first played with Beck in Sheffield the night before and three days after final evidence was given in court.

The seven songs he played included John Lennon's 'Isolation', Jimi Hendrix's 'Little Wing', Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' and The Beatles' 'A Day in the Life'.

(R to L) Johnny Depp joined Jeff Back on stage last night (May 30) at the Royal Albert Hall in London
(R to L) Johnny Depp joined Jeff Back on stage last night (May 30) at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture: Incognito/YouTube

Introducing him on stage, Beck said: "We first met when he knocked on my dressing room door five years ago and we haven't stopped laughing since."

"We've been trying to keep it a secret but, well, here he is," he said as the Hollywood actor walked on stage to a cry of 'We love you, Johnny!' from the audience.

The second surprise guest appearance on stage for Johnny Depp comes amid the star's high profile US defamation court battle in Virginia, where the jury have now retired to deliberate.

It is no secret that Depp has a deep love for music and before becoming an actor, the star was a very talented guitarist, having once famously been quoted saying: "Music touches us emotionally, where words alone can't."

Johnny Depp has been heavily involved in the music scene for all of his career. Pictured with Aerosmith's Joe Perry in 2016.
Johnny Depp has been heavily involved in the music scene for all of his career. Pictured with Aerosmith's Joe Perry in 2016. Picture: Alamy

The star has featured on songs for Aerosmith, Oasis and Iggy Pop and has appeared in music videos for everyone from Avril Lavigne to Paul McCartney.

In 2020, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp released a cover of John Lennon's 'Isolation' and teased that the pair would be releasing more music together in future.

Watch this space...

