When Johnny Depp starred in stunning sign language video for Paul McCartney's beautiful 'My Valentine'

28 June 2022, 14:07

Johnny Depp starred in the video for Paul McCartney's 'My Valentine'
Johnny Depp starred in the video for Paul McCartney's 'My Valentine'. Picture: Getty/Paul McCartney

By Tom Eames

Sir Paul McCartney has recorded many gorgeous love songs over the years, but we'd argue that 'My Valentine' was one of his very best.

In 2012, Sir Paul McCartney wrote and recorded the song 'My Valentine' for his Kisses on the Bottom album. While the LP was mostly cover versions of traditional pop and jazz songs, this was one of two original tracks.

'My Valentine' was written as a tribute to his wife Nancy Shevell, and he wrote it while sheltering from the rain during a holiday in Morocco.

He said of the song: "It was inspired by the hotel pianist, an Irish guy who liked to drink. He would rattle through this repertoire of old songs from my dad's era and before. It was inspiring - his command of them, and his love for them! I had a moment one afternoon when the hotel was quiet and I just got on the piano. The spirit of what he was doing led me down the path."

While the song was stunning on its own, it was his simple music video starring two Hollywood superstars that took it to another level.

Paul McCartney directed the song's black-and-white music video, featuring Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp interpreting the lyrics of the song using their own form of sign language.

Johnny Depp also plays guitar in his version, and recorded the track's guitar solo live, though it was performed on the record by Eric Clapton.

McCartney worked with cinematographer Wally Pfister, editor Paul Martinez and producer Susanne Preissler to create the video, which was based on an idea by his daughter Stella McCartney.

Asked why he picked Portman and Depp, Sir Paul said: "Well, they're just nice people, some friends from way back and they were just very kind to do it. I was very pleased to work with them."

However, deaf fans have noted that both actors made slip-ups with their translations. Depp makes the gesture for the word "enemy" while attempting to say "valentine", and both he and Portman make the motion for the word "tampon" instead of the word "appear."

Despite these slip-ups, the video's simple style makes for one of McCartney's best.

Paying tribute to his wife Nancy, Paul performed the song during his Glastonbury headline setlist in 2022, where the video featuring Portman and Depp could be seen on the big screens.

Michael Bublé later worked with Paul on a cover version for his 2022 album Higher.

More from Paul McCartney

See more More from Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney facts: Beatles singer's age, net worth, wife and children revealed
Paul McCartney's best songs

Paul McCartney's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Paul McCartney performed a duet with John Lennon at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: Paul McCartney 'duets' with John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance
Dolly Parton, David Bowie and Lionel Richie have performed at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: The greatest Legends performances ever, ranked

Music

Brian May, Paul McCartney, Cliff Richard and Tom Jones were just some of the legends who performed for the Queen

Remembering The Queen's incredible Golden Jubilee 'Party at the Palace' concert 20 years on

Music

Paul McCartney and John Lennon duet

Paul McCartney emotionally duets with a virtual John Lennon at live show

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mary Austin and Freddie Mercury in 1984

Who is Mary Austin? Meet the woman Freddie Mercury asked to marry

Features

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin

Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson

Who are Michael Jackson's children and where are they now?

Michael Jackson

Little Big Town on Smooth Country

Little Big Town open up about touring with Eagles and Miranda Lambert: "A dream come true"

Country

Backstreet Boys and Westlife team up

Westlife and Backstreet Boys team up for incredible live-stream duet on two classic tracks

Westlife

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed