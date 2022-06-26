Glastonbury: Paul McCartney 'duets' with John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance

Paul McCartney performed a duet with John Lennon at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Paul McCartney performed an emotional virtual duet with John Lennon during last night's Glastonbury headline set (June 25).

Sir Paul McCartney, 80, wowed fans with an epic setlist that featured over 30 songs and finished at around half past midnight.

The legendary musician performed a variety of songs from throughout his career, that included many Beatles classics, Wings hits, solo favourites and more recent numbers.

He also introduced surprise guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen to the Pyramid Stage, much to the joy of the thousands in attendance.

Paul McCartney with Bruce Springsteen. Picture: Getty

The most emotional part of the evening saw Paul perform a virtual duet with his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon for 'I've Got a Feeling'.

Speaking to the crowd, Sir Paul revealed that the idea came from Peter Jackson, the director of the recent documentary series Get Back.

Watch footage of the performance below:

Lennon and McCartney shared verses of the song, with Peter Jackson having isolated Lennon’s vocals.

“I’ve got a special little thing here,” he said introducing that track. “One day, Peter Jackson rings me up and says he can take John’s vocals and isolate them so that you can play live with John on tour. He said do you fancy that?”

“That’s so special for me man,” McCartney said afterwards. “I know it’s virtual but come on – it’s John. We’re back together.”

Earlier in the show, Sir Paul also paid tribute to his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison, and performed 'Something'.

Sunday's Glastonbury lineup will see an appearance from Diana Ross on the Legends Slot.