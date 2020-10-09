Paul McCartney pays sweet tribute to John Lennon with unseen photo to mark 80th birthday
9 October 2020, 15:00 | Updated: 9 October 2020, 17:45
Paul McCartney took to social media today to share a poignant snap to pay tribute to the late John Lennon.
The Beatles star wrote a post to his fellow bandmate who would have celebrated his 80th birthday today, October 9, 2020.
Sharing a black and white photo of the pair looking at a book, Paul captioned the image: "I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul. #JohnLennon #LENNON80."
John was shot dead aged 40 in New York in 1980, but his music has continued to be adored around the world.
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also remembered his friend John with an Instagram post.
He posted: "Let’s celebrate John‘s 80th birthday with come together Friday, 9 October I still miss you man peace and love to Yoko Sean and Julian."
John's widow, Yoko Ono, posted a short video showing New York’s Empire State Building lit up in blue, and with a peace sign.
Yoko captioned the post: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHN! It's lit! The @empirestatebldg is lit up sky blue with a white peace sign - to kick off the celebrations for @JohnLennon's 80th Birthday #JOHNLENNON80."