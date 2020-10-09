Paul McCartney pays sweet tribute to John Lennon with unseen photo to mark 80th birthday

By Rory O'Connor

Paul McCartney took to social media today to share a poignant snap to pay tribute to the late John Lennon.

The Beatles star wrote a post to his fellow bandmate who would have celebrated his 80th birthday today, October 9, 2020.

Sharing a black and white photo of the pair looking at a book, Paul captioned the image: "I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul. #JohnLennon #LENNON80."

John was shot dead aged 40 in New York in 1980, but his music has continued to be adored around the world.

I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul#JohnLennon #LENNON80 pic.twitter.com/ePrHqvZxVB — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 9, 2020

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also remembered his friend John with an Instagram post.

Read more: Ringo Starr says The Beatles were meant to record another album

He posted: "Let’s celebrate John‘s 80th birthday with come together Friday, 9 October I still miss you man peace and love to Yoko Sean and Julian."

John's widow, Yoko Ono, posted a short video showing New York’s Empire State Building lit up in blue, and with a peace sign.

Yoko captioned the post: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHN! It's lit! The @empirestatebldg is lit up sky blue with a white peace sign - to kick off the celebrations for @JohnLennon's 80th Birthday #JOHNLENNON80."