Why Ringo Starr once walked out of Elton John concert with Elton’s mum

16 January 2025, 15:21

Elton John and Ringo Starr
Ringo Starr revealed he walked out of one of Sir Elton's concerts in the 70s. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Beatles star recently revealed he and Sheila Eileen Dwight once left a show by the ‘Crocodile Rock’ star early.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ringo Starr once left an Elton John concert early along with Sir Elton’s own mum.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ singer and Elton’s mother, Sheila, made the decision after they realised neither of them knew the songs Elton was playing at the show.

Ringo shared this story of when he and Sheila walked out of one of Elton’s concerts in a recent interview with The Times.

Sir Elton John smiling on stage at Glastonbury 2023
Hopefully Sir Elton wasn't offended by the Beatles artist's recent anecdote. Picture: Getty

The Beatles star, who released his 21st studio album Look Up last Friday (January 10), was discussing why he won’t be playing many of his new tracks on his next tour when he shared the shock anecdote.

“In the late 90s, I would put in, like, two or three from the new album, and you could feel the room empty. It happens to everybody,” Ringo admitted.

As an example of how playing new music can be a turn off for fans, he referenced the time he attended Elton John’s famous 1975 Wembley Stadium show, where he played the entirety of his new album Captain Fantastic.

Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy

Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy was Elton’s ninth studio album, and was released in May 19, 1975.

Elton’s mid-summer music concert took place on June 21, meaning friends, family and fans had less than a month to get familiar with all of its new tracks before the concert.

“I was with his mother,” Ringo explained. “He came on and said, ‘I’m only going to do the new album.’ Me and his mother left after three tracks because we didn’t know them.”

Elton John with his mother Sheila in 2003.
Elton John with his mother Sheila in 2003. Picture: Getty

To be fair to the ‘Candle in the Wind’ singer, Sir Elton did play several of his more established hit songs such as ‘Rocket Man’ and ‘Benny and the Jets’, and covered several Beatles tracks in addition to performing the whole of Captain Fantastic at the concert.

But sadly, the now nearly 50-year-old concert’s insistence on focusing on his new work in the middle of the show wasn’t able to keep Ringo and Sheila watching that day.

Elton John's final live show: A farewell to a pop icon

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John's best songs

Elton John's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Sir Elton John smiling and Cara Delevigne as Elton in his new music video

Elton John unveils new ‘Step Into Christmas’ music video with surprising twist – watch here
Sir Elton John speaking on stage

Elton John reveals eyesight loss means he's not 'able to see’ The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical
John Lewis Christmas ads

All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

TV & Film

When Elton John and Kiki Dee reunited in the 1993 for another hit duet

When Elton John and Kiki Dee reunited in the 1993 for another hit duet

Latest Music News

Linda Nolan’s enduring love story with husband Brian: A timeline of their relationship

Linda Nolan’s enduring love story with husband Brian: A timeline of their relationship

Features

How Elvis’ granddaughter is raising her child to enjoy 'normal' things out of the spotlight

How Elvis’ granddaughter is raising her child to enjoy 'normal kid stuff' out of the spotlight

Elvis Presley

Linda Nolan in 2016

Linda Nolan facts: Singer's death, husband, and career explained

Music

Linda Nolan

Linda Nolan dies aged 65, surrounded by family

Music

Rod Stewart and David Schwimmer

Crazy moment Rod Stewart was served divorce papers by David Schwimmer explained

Rod Stewart

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents