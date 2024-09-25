Elton John confirms plans to perform live again after 'retirement'

Last year, Sir Elton John wrapped up one of the biggest tours in music history.

Between September 2018 and July 2023, he played 330 concerts across the world on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road jaunt, including massive shows at Dodger Stadium, the Glastonbury Festival and many more.

The tour wasn't just Elton's biggest. As the title suggested, it was also billed as his last-ever tour.

But Elton has now – and not for the first time – explained that while the tour was definitely his last, it doesn't mean he'll never play live ever again.

"I've been clear with my fans that while the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the culmination of my touring career, I still plan to perform live," Elton wrote in new book Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories Of My Life on Tour.

Elton John - Are You Ready For Love (Live From Glastonbury 2023)

"What this will entail I don't know yet."

Despite his promises to play some sort of public concert in the future, it could still be a little while before anything is confirmed.

At Elton's last tour date at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, the singer teased his live future to fans.

"I will never be touring again, but I may do something in the future - a one-off thing - but that’s miles away," he said.

Elton plays at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in June 2024
Elton plays at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in June 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I've earned it."

However, since that show, Elton has already played a few special performances, usually behind closed doors.

He has played a set at the El Dorado Water Park Amphitheater in the Dominican Republic, a gig for Cisco Live! attendees at Allegiant Stadium, and several private shows.

Elton John reflects on last show of the tour

