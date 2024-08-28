Elton John documentary: How to watch 'Never Too Late' and when it will be released

Elton John documentary: How to watch 'Never Too Late' and when it will be released. Picture: Getty/Disney+

By Sian Moore

'Elton John: Never Too Late' will premiere later this year – here's everything you need to know.

There's an exciting new Elton John film on the way later this year.

Elton John: Never Too Late will follow the music icon's journey through his 50-year career, culminating with Elton's final concert at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022.

The 'Rocketman' singer's husband is directing the documentary alongside filmmaker R.J. Cutler, who worked on 2021's Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

But when will the film be released? And can you watch it on Disney+?

Here's everything we know...

Elton John documentary: How to watch 'Never Too Late'. Picture: Disney+

What is Never Too Late about?

Elton John's forthcoming documentary will share an insight into the music legend's incredible career over the past five decades.

As mentioned above, David Furnish will team up with R.J. Cutler to direct the film.

"Even though Sir Elton John has held the bright spotlight of fame for decades, there’s still much of his life behind those spectacular scenes that we haven’t yet glimpsed," the Toronto International Film Festival program teases.

"This is a portrait of the artist as he looks back on his life and forward to a climactic farewell show at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

"Weaving together intimate interviews with never-before-seen archival footage and photographs, Cutler and Furnish slowly reveal the megastar, from his prodigious childhood talent, through all his self doubts and demons, to where he has landed today."

Elton John's Never Too Late documentary to premiere later this year. Picture: Getty

What music will feature in Elton John: Never Too Late?

Disney+ has teased that the Elton John documentary will feature a new original song from the singer.

It's also likely we'll hear hits from the icon's expansive discography, including music from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, plus songs from some of the singer's best movie soundtracks, like The Lion King and Billy Elliot.

Can I watch the Elton John documentary on Disney+?

Excitingly, Elton John: Never Too Late will premiere on Disney+ after it has featured at film festivals and had its big-screen debut.

And there won't be too long to wait, either.

More on this below...

When will Elton John: Never Too Late be released?

Elton John's documentary is set to have its European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10.

It will then have a limited theatrical run in the UK and US from November 15.

But if you don't fancy going to the cinema, don't worry – streaming giant Disney+ will have the film available to watch from December 13.