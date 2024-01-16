Elton John becomes an EGOT after Emmy win for concert movie

By Mayer Nissim

Elton John becomes only the 19th person to achieve EGOT status.

It's hard enough to win just one of the four big US showbiz awards, but Elton John has now joined the small ranks of those who have completed the set.

After being awarded an Emmy yesterday (January 15) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California for his concert movie Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, Elton is now an EGOT – a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Sir Elton John couldn't pick up the historic gong for Variety Special (Live) in person as he was busy recovering from a knee operation, but he sent his husband David Furnish and producer Ben Winston to pick up the prize.

“I am not Elton John, sadly he had a knee op. He's absolutely fine but wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award," said Winston.

"We knew this show would be historic, because it was going to be Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour. We knew it would be historic because it was Disney's first live global stream.

Variety Special (Live): 75th Emmy Awards

"We didn't know it would be historic because it was going to win a man, who has created the soundtrack to our lives, he’s done so much great for society, who is all of our hero. We didn’t know it would win him an EGOT."

Elton had previously won Best Original Song Oscars, for 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' from The Lion King and '(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman.

He won a Tony for Best Original Score for stage musical Aida and has picked up a clutch of Grammys across his career.

Elton won two Grammys for 'That's What Friends Are For' in 1987, a Best Instrumental prize for 'Basque' in 1992 and later earned gongs for 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight', 'Candle in the Wind 1997' and the Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida album, as well as a Grammy Legend prize in 1999.

"I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight," John said in a statement.

"The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.

"Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium: 75th Emmy Awards Thank You Cam

He later added on Instagram: "We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine!! Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful.

"Whilst I am gutted that I couldn’t be there to accept this award in person – I recently underwent a knee operation, a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos... my heartfelt thanks go out to the @televisionacad and all those who took the time to vote.

"This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an amazing team."