Rocketman soundtrack: Which Elton John songs appear in the movie?

11 May 2021, 10:49

By Tom Eames

Rocketman stars Taron Egerton as a young Sir Elton John, showcasing the legendary singer's friendship with songwriter Bernie Taupin and his meteoric rise to fame.

Like Bohemian Rhapsody before it, the film features many of the artists' incredible back catalogue of songs.

But which Elton John songs appear on the soundtrack?

The soundtrack also contains a brand new Elton John and Bernie Taupin song - ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ - performed by Elton with Taron.

The music from the film was produced by Giles Martin - the son of Beatles producer George Martin - and features various cast members reinterpreting Elton's classic hits.

The full tracklist is:

1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)

2. I Want Love

3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

4. Thank You For All Your Loving

5. Border Song

6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude

7. Your Song

8. Amoreena

9. Crocodile Rock

10. Tiny Dancer

11. Take Me To The Pilot

12. Hercules

13. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

14. Honky Cat

15. Pinball Wizard – Interlude

16. Rocket Man

17. Bennie and the Jets

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down - Interlude

19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

21. I’m Still Standing

22. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again

Elton John movie Rocketman: Trailer, cast, release date and all the details

“It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron,” Elton John said of the soundtrack. “I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie [Taupin]’s lyrics and my music — not just acting.

"I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant. I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I’ve been astonished with the results.

"Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”

Taron added: “The beauty of having Elton involved with the film is that we’ve been able to work with him to see how far we can take these classic songs. Giles Martin has impeccable taste and massive skills to bring the songs to a place where they are faithful and daring as well.”

Taron Egerton released the first official single from the soundtrack - 'Rocket Man' - in May 2019.

Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell plays a young Bernie Taupin, Sir Elton John's songwriting partner, who has a chance meeting with Elton in the late 1960s after they both applied for (and were rejected) a job at a record company.

Meanwhile, Bodyguard star Richard Madden plays Sir Elton's first manager and former lover John Reid, while Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elton's mother Sheila Eileen.

