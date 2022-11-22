Watch Elton John and Kiki Dee reunite on stage for 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'

Elton John and Kiki Dee join forces after nearly half a century after they first recorded their duet.

Elton John is still enjoying his years-long Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour, which will likely be the last chance we'll get to hear his incredible back catalogue of hits on stage.

Among them is his 1976 single 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', which went to number one in both the UK and US on release.

Elton originally recorded the song as a duet with Kiki Dee, and at his final US show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 20), she joined him on stage for a reunion performance.

John hadn't performed the hit single since 2016, and Elton and Kiki hadn't sung it together since way back in 2006.

Elton's last American show on his Farewell Tour was live-streamed on Disney+, and his hookup with Kiki wasn't the only special performance of the night.

Earlier in the evening, Elton sang 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down on Me' with Brandi Carlile.

Elton first released the song in 1974 on his Caribou album, and performed it as a duet with George Michael at Live Aid in 1985.

The pair reunited in 1991 on the final date of Michael's Cover to Cover tour, and this version was recorded and released as a single, going to number one in the UK and the US.

To open the encore at Dodger Stadium, Elton brought out Dua Lipa for a more recent hit duet, with the pair performing 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)'.

The full setlist for Elton John at Dodger Stadium on November 20 was as follows: