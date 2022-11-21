Watch the time Elton John joined Shania Twain for incredible one-off duet

Elton John and Shania Twain duetted on each other's songs, in a very special one-off performance. Picture: Mercury Nashville

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Throughout his career, Sir Elton has always strived to work with new artists.

Recently he's worked with major pop stars such as Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, having formerly sang alongside the likes of George Michael and Olivia Newton-John over the years.

"It keeps me young" he confessed in a recent interview ahead of his final ever shows at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, the scene of his iconic performance in 1975.

What it also proves however, is that Elton John has a good ear for knowing an excellent song when he hears it.

That's exactly what happened when country pop music star Shania Twain broke through into the mainstream with her acclaimed third studio album Come On Over in 1997.

The song that caught Elton's attention however, was 'You're Still The One', and Shania would invite him on stage to sing it with her in one extra special performance.

In disbelief, Shania was couldn't stop smiling throughout their first duet. Picture: Mercury Nashville

Elton and Shania's voices complimented each other perfectly. Picture: Mercury Nashville

Come On Over was a blockbuster album that established Shania as a megastar, going on to become the ninth biggest-selling album in US music history.

It featured the now-classic tracks 'From This Moment On', 'That Don't Impress Me Much', and 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'.

But it was her gorgeous country ballad that they both thought would be an ideal opportunity to sing together on.

The concert in question was called 'Winter Break', and was filmed at Miami's Bayfront Park Amphitheatre for Shania's televised performances.

Airing on CBS, it was a major moment for Twain who had become a household name. To achieve that status in the US, let alone around the world is some feat.

What better way to cement her presence amongst the pop greats than to bring on a pop legend to perform alongside her.

And when Elton entered the stage - in a typically flamboyant scarlet glittery suit - the 10,000-strong crowd went crazy.

Grinning from ear to ear as Shania welcomed Elton on stage, it was almost as though she didn't believe it herself.

"This is my dream come true" she admits very matter of factly, to which Elton replies: "It's so great to be here, I'm a big big fan."

After all the flattery they kick off with Shania's gorgeous ode to long-lasting love, 'You're Still The One'.

And their differing vocals - Shania's soft and delicate country twang alongside Elton's deep croon - complement each other perfectly.

She oozes star talent with her signature ballad, and Elton just seems happy to be performing next to her.

But it was their next duet together that truly wowed the crowd in Miami.

Released in 1974 on his album Caribou, Elton John's epic track 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' has been a fan favourite for decades.

It became even more popular however when he invited George Michael to duet on the song with him.

But Shania certainly gave George a run for his money, offering every ounce of passion and power she could put into the performance.

Their harmonies were on point, Elton sounded exactly like he did on his rendition George, note for note.

Shania took up duty on the higher notes, and delivered them with the sort of magical ease you'd expect from one of the world's biggest pop stars.

Everyone in the crowd had chills and goosebumps, in what was a very special moment between two very special talents.

It was made even more special due to it being a one-off. At least it was televised so we can continue to enjoy this incredible duet nearly a quarter of a century on.