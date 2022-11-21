Watch the time Elton John joined Shania Twain for incredible one-off duet

21 November 2022, 07:28

Elton John and Shania Twain duetted on each other's songs, in a very special one-off performance.
Elton John and Shania Twain duetted on each other's songs, in a very special one-off performance. Picture: Mercury Nashville

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Throughout his career, Sir Elton has always strived to work with new artists.

Recently he's worked with major pop stars such as Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, having formerly sang alongside the likes of George Michael and Olivia Newton-John over the years.

"It keeps me young" he confessed in a recent interview ahead of his final ever shows at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, the scene of his iconic performance in 1975.

What it also proves however, is that Elton John has a good ear for knowing an excellent song when he hears it.

That's exactly what happened when country pop music star Shania Twain broke through into the mainstream with her acclaimed third studio album Come On Over in 1997.

The song that caught Elton's attention however, was 'You're Still The One', and Shania would invite him on stage to sing it with her in one extra special performance.

In disbelief, Shania was couldn't stop smiling throughout their first duet.
In disbelief, Shania was couldn't stop smiling throughout their first duet. Picture: Mercury Nashville
Elton and Shania's voices complimented each other perfectly.
Elton and Shania's voices complimented each other perfectly. Picture: Mercury Nashville

Come On Over was a blockbuster album that established Shania as a megastar, going on to become the ninth biggest-selling album in US music history.

It featured the now-classic tracks 'From This Moment On', 'That Don't Impress Me Much', and 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'.

But it was her gorgeous country ballad that they both thought would be an ideal opportunity to sing together on.

The concert in question was called 'Winter Break', and was filmed at Miami's Bayfront Park Amphitheatre for Shania's televised performances.

Airing on CBS, it was a major moment for Twain who had become a household name. To achieve that status in the US, let alone around the world is some feat.

What better way to cement her presence amongst the pop greats than to bring on a pop legend to perform alongside her.

And when Elton entered the stage - in a typically flamboyant scarlet glittery suit - the 10,000-strong crowd went crazy.

Grinning from ear to ear as Shania welcomed Elton on stage, it was almost as though she didn't believe it herself.

"This is my dream come true" she admits very matter of factly, to which Elton replies: "It's so great to be here, I'm a big big fan."

After all the flattery they kick off with Shania's gorgeous ode to long-lasting love, 'You're Still The One'.

And their differing vocals - Shania's soft and delicate country twang alongside Elton's deep croon - complement each other perfectly.

She oozes star talent with her signature ballad, and Elton just seems happy to be performing next to her.

But it was their next duet together that truly wowed the crowd in Miami.

Released in 1974 on his album Caribou, Elton John's epic track 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' has been a fan favourite for decades.

It became even more popular however when he invited George Michael to duet on the song with him.

But Shania certainly gave George a run for his money, offering every ounce of passion and power she could put into the performance.

Their harmonies were on point, Elton sounded exactly like he did on his rendition George, note for note.

Shania took up duty on the higher notes, and delivered them with the sort of magical ease you'd expect from one of the world's biggest pop stars.

Everyone in the crowd had chills and goosebumps, in what was a very special moment between two very special talents.

It was made even more special due to it being a one-off. At least it was televised so we can continue to enjoy this incredible duet nearly a quarter of a century on.

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Christmas

John Lewis Christmas ads

All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

TV & Film

Elton John performs 'Tiny Dancer' in 1970

Watch the exact moment Elton John wrote 'Tiny Dancer' on the piano in 1970

The greatest duets of all time

The 20 greatest duet songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

Lewis Capaldi teaching piano on TikTok

Lewis Capaldi teaches young girl to play his new song on a public piano in cute video

Music

Olivia Newton-John and Pink

Watch Pink's emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John singing 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' at the 2022 AMAs

Olivia Newton-John

The British public couldn't wait to have the Bee Gees back on 'home soil' again.

When the Bee Gees made a triumphant UK comeback with 1988 Wembley Stadium performance

Bee Gees

ABBA Voyage begins in 2022

ABBA Voyage live show will be extended until late 2023 - all the ticket info

ABBA

Smooth Christmas

Smooth Christmas: Here's how to listen live

Christmas