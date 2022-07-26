Shania Twain's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Shania Twain is one of the most successful singers of her generation.

In the 1990s, Shania crossed over from country to the international pop market in a way that hadn't been achieved before, selling millions of records worldwide.

Here are just a handful of Shania's very best songs to get you started.

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? Now THAT's a country song title and a half. This was the first single from her 1995 album The Woman in Me. Co-written with her then-husband Mutt Lange, it became one of Shania's first hit singles in the States.

No One Needs to Know This naughty track was the sixth single from The Woman in Me album and was co-written with then-husband Mutt Lange. It was Shania's third consecutive number-one hit on country radio, and fourth overall. It was also used in the soundtrack to the 1996 disaster movie Twister.

Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) This was actually the second single to be released from Come on Over, but was only the seventh to be taken to international markets. Another song written with husband Mutt Lange, the infectious country pop gem was another top 10 hit around the world.

I'm Gonna Getcha Good! After the monster success of Come on Over, it was a big ask to try and score a massive hit with her next single. Yet, Shania managed it - as the lead single from 2002's Up! gave Shania a top 10 hit around the world.

You've Got a Way From the juggernaut album Come on Over, this is the final track on the album, and became a wedding favourite of the time. It was used in the end credits of the 1999 movie Notting Hill, which was a slightly less countrified remix of the original album track.

Any Man of Mine The second single from The Woman in Me, this was Shania's first country number one in America, and also her first to crack the mainstream top 40. It has since been covered by various country artists, including Lady A on tour in 2015.

That Don't Impress Me Much Also from Come on Over, this out-and-out pop classic truly made her an international superstar in the late 1990s. The song describes three self-absorbed potential suitors, but Shania ain't happy with any of them. She wrote the song on Christmas Day, and later revealed that the reason behind using Brad Pitt's name in one of the verses was due to hearing about a scandal involving Pitt and the leaking of his naked photo in Playgirl. She was left unimpressed by all the fuss that surrounds naked people, and thought his name would suit. It certainly didn't harm his career at the time!

From This Moment On Another country ballad from Come on Over, it was written during a soccer game in Italy. Shania said: “We were in Italy at a soccer game. My husband loves sports. I don’t know the game that well, so my mind drifted and I started writing.” At first, she thought the song would be perfect for singer Celine Dion, but later realised it would work best as a duet. Their first choice for the duet was Elton John, but in the end, they chose country singer Bryan White.

Man! I Feel Like a Woman Yep, it's from from Come on Over (we told you that album was huge), this song was based on her own experience while working at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ontario, to provide for her brothers and sisters after their parents died in a car crash. The Story of... 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' She remembered seeing drag performers working at the resort and has credited them as the source of her inspiration. A song about female empowerment, its video featured a spoof of Robert Palmer's iconic video for 'Addicted to Love'.