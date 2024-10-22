Watch Cher join Dua Lipa for epic duet of ‘Believe’ during her long-overdue Rock Hall induction

22 October 2024, 14:44

For her long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, pop icon Cher joined Dua Lipa for a surprise duet of 'Believe'.
By Thomas Edward

It's been a long time coming.

And nobody knows it more than Cher, who despite being one of the most iconic and successful singers of all time, has waited years to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This year was her time to shine, however, having been in the music business for nearly sixty years.

"One thing I have never done is give up," the 'If I Could Turn Back Time' legend said as she took to the podium to accept her induction.

She's been through many trials and tribulations throughout her storied career, and this is certainly a high.

Though, she did also joke at the beginning of her speech: "It was easier getting divorced from two men than it was to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Cher certainly made the most of her big night, however, joining Dua Lipa for a surprise duet of her poptastic classic 'Believe'.

Dua started the performance by herself, waltzing around on stage looking impeccable in her leather dress with her thighs cut out.

Though it was of course Cher who stole the show, entering the fray during the middle-eight, to the amazement of the crowd.

There was no mistaking her voice when she stepped on stage, joining Dua in a joyous rendition of one of her greatest hits.

Fans online seemed to dig out Dua for her performance, believing that the likes of Adam Lambert or Miley Cyrus would've been better suited.

She was certainly up against it though - she wasn't singing with auto-tune like the original recording, and she had to contend with singing next to a bonafide legend with an ageless voice like Cher.

Both Cher and Dua Lipa were the image of unbridled joy in their duet of 'Believe'. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Both Cher and Dua Lipa were the image of unbridled joy in their duet of 'Believe'. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame). Picture: Getty

One fan on Twitter/X wrote: "Dua did an amazing job singing a song that is out of her tone."

Others were slightly more critical, saying: "I like Dua Lipa, but this was… not it," whilst another praised Cher's incredible longevity writing: "I Believe that Cher is immortal, she blew Dua Lipa off the stage."

Still, Dua was clearly having the time of her life singing what is now a straight-up karaoke classic, next to one of her idols.

Another major fan of Cher's, Hollywood star Zendaya, took to the podium to introduce Cher ahead of her induction.

She started by asking: "Where do I even begin? There is not one person in this room, in this country and pretty much in the whole world who doesn’t know who I’m here to honour tonight.

"So iconic, she only needs one name. ...She does it all and may I add.. really f**king well."

When Cher made it on stage to accept her induction, she started by joking: "It was easier getting divorced from two men than it was to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"I want to thank my guardian David Geffen, because yeah, he wrote a letter and sent it to the directors and so.. ha ha here I am. So anyway thank you David, thank you for caring so much about me."

She then went on to acknowledge the strength and resilience her mother instilled in her as a young girl, a trait that has seen her become a self-sufficient female icon in a male-dominated industry.

"[She taught me] If you're down and you're out, you get up again. And in my life I've been so down, like as my mother would say, lower than a snake's belly, OK, that's how down I've been.

"People have told me that I'm finished and that I was through, I have ten minutes [left]. The one thing I got from my mom is that I never gave up."

That's why after all these years Cher is still here, still thriving, and now a fully inducted rock 'n' roll hall of famer.

