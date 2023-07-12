Elton John's husband and children wave him goodbye in heartwarming moment at final live show

Elton John's husband and kids wave him goodbye on his final live show

By Mayer Nissim

Elton John bids farewell to his fans – and family – at his last ever live show (for now).

After 333 shows in five years, Elton John played the last date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the weekend.

The pop icon played at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday, July 8, before saying goodbye to his fans, first during the show and later in a touching note.

As Elton waved to his fans from the stage, waving back from the wings was his very nearest and dearest – husband David Furnish and their two children Zachary and Elijah.

Even more adorably, Elton clearly spots his hubby and kids and waves back at them, making for one of the most heart-meltingly lovely moments on a tour packed with them.

Elton and David began their relationship in 1993 and had a civil partnership on December 21, 2005 – the day the Civil Partnership Act came into force.

Elton John at his final live show. Picture: Ben Gibson

They married in 2014 on the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership.

Zachary was born via surrogacy on December 25, 2010, while Elijah was born via the same surrogate on January 11, 2013.

A number of dates over the nine legs of Elton's last tour had been rescheduled due to COVID-19 and injury, while a number of additional shows were added due to demand during the run.

Elton John salutes his band in Stockholm. Picture: Ben Gibson

The final US date took place at Dodger Stadium last November, while the last UK date of the tour was at the Glastonbury Festival last month.

The headline set featured 23 hits from Elton's 50 plus years as a pop superstar.

Elton's UK farewell also boasted special guest appearances from Jacob Lusk, Stephen Sanchez, Brandon Flowers and Rina Sawayama.

Elton John and his final live audience. Picture: Ben Gibson

While the tour has been touted as Elton's last, he hasn't ruled out live performances forever, with one-off shows a real possibility.

"While this tour may mark the closing of one chapter, it signals the beginning of a new one," he told fans.

"I want to let you know that there is lots to come so stay tuned for new surprises along the way."