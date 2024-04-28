Richard Marx's 10 best songs, ranked

28 April 2024, 20:23

Richard Marx's best songs
Richard Marx's best songs. Picture: Richard Marx/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Richard Marx's captivating ballads and catchy pop hits helped him become one of the greatest songwriters of his generation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As a singer, songwriter, and producer, Richard Marx's career has spanned several decades, during which he has penned numerous songs that have climbed the charts and won the hearts of fans worldwide.

Richard Marx interview: Singer recalls writing 'Dance with My Father' with friend Luther Vandross

From heart-wrenching ballads like 'Right Here Waiting' to upbeat anthems like 'Satisfied', each song in this list showcases Marx's talent for crafting melodious hits that are both emotive and enduring.

Join us as we journey through the highs and poignant moments of Richard Marx's musical legacy, celebrating the songs that have defined his career.

Note: We're sticking to his solo hits, rather than the many songs he wrote for artists, such as 'Dance with My Father' by Luther Vandross.

  1. Don't Mean Nothing

    richard marx - don't mean nothin'

    'Don't Mean Nothing' is a rock-infused debut single by Richard Marx from his self-titled album, released in 1987.

    The song is a candid critique of the cutthroat nature of the music industry, reflecting Marx's own challenges and observations as an up-and-coming artist. Its hard-hitting lyrics and catchy chorus quickly resonated with audiences, propelling it to number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

    It features contributions from some of the era's rock legends, including Joe Walsh of the Eagles, who lends his distinctive guitar skills. The song's success helped establish Marx as a significant figure in the late 1980s music scene.

    Richard's future wife Cynthia Rhodes also appeared in the music video.

  2. Another One Down

    Richard Marx - Another One Down (Official Video)

    'Another One Down' is a reflective track released in 2019. The song delves into themes of loss and regret, showcasing Marx's seasoned vocal prowess and emotive lyricism.

    The song was co-written with his son, Lucas Marx, marking a generational collaboration that adds depth to its emotional resonance.

    The track also highlights Marx's continued relevance in the music industry, decades after his initial hits. It was warmly received by fans and critics, praised for its heartfelt delivery and poignant lyrics.

  3. Angelia

    Angelia

    Richard Marx's 'Angelia' epitomizes the classic late 80s soft rock sound, meshing heartfelt lyrics with compelling melodies.

    Released in 1989 as part of his multi-platinum album Repeat Offender, 'Angelia' climbed to the number four spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of Marx’s most successful singles.

  4. Satisfied

    Richard Marx - Satisfied (Official Video)

    Richard Marx's 'Satisfied' is a standout track that embodies the spirited rock and pop synthesis typical of the late 1980s.

    Released in May 1989 as the lead single from his second album, Repeat Offender, the song showcases Marx's knack for catchy hooks and heartfelt songwriting. It soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, securing the number one spot and reinforcing Marx's status as a pop-rock heavyweight.

    The track's production features a blend of guitars and synthesizers, with Marx’s dynamic vocal delivery at the forefront. 'Satisfied' was pivotal in helping the album achieve multi-platinum status.

  5. Should've Known Better

    Richard Marx - Should've Known Better (Official Video)

    'Should've Known Better' is a standout track from Richard Marx's debut album, released in 1987.

    This song not only showcases Marx's knack for combining rock with soulful pop but also marked his rise as a significant figure in the music scene of the late 1980s.

    It reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying Marx's status as a hitmaker.

    It features compelling lyrics about learning from past mistakes in love, wrapped in energetic guitar riffs and Marx’s dynamic vocal performance, making it a classic of its era.

  6. Now and Forever

    Richard Marx - Now And Forever (Official Music Video)

    'Now and Forever' was released in 1994 as part of his album Paid Vacation. Known for its tender lyrics and soothing melody, the song quickly became a wedding favourite, cementing its place as a timeless love anthem.

    It reached impressive heights on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number seven and enjoying an extended stay on the charts.

  7. Hold On to the Nights

    Richard Marx - Hold On To The Nights

    'Hold On to the Nights' is a poignant ballad by Richard Marx that captures the essence of yearning and reflection.

    Released in 1988, it marked a significant moment in Marx's career as it became his first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is celebrated for its evocative lyrics and lush production, characteristic of Marx's early work.

    It articulates the emotions of cherishing memories of past relationships while grappling with the reality of moving forward. The track was pivotal in establishing Marx as a formidable songwriter and solo artist during the late 1980s, further solidifying his reputation with its success on the charts.

  8. Endless Summer Nights

    Richard Marx - Endless Summer Nights (Official Music Video)

    'Endless Summer Nights' is a nostalgic song by Richard Marx that captures the bittersweet memories of a summer romance.

    Released in 1988 as a single from his debut album Richard Marx, it quickly became a hit, reaching the top of the charts. The song showcases Marx’s knack for crafting melodic hooks and heartfelt lyrics, resonating with those who have cherished fleeting moments of love.

    Marx wrote the song inspired by his own teenage experiences in Chicago, reflecting on the intense, yet transient nature of summer love.

  9. Right Here Waiting

    Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting (Official Music Video)

    Richard Marx's song 'Right Here Waiting' is a poignant ballad that became a global anthem of devotion when released in 1989.

    It stands out as one of Marx’s most enduring hits, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and claiming the top spot in several other countries, including the UK.

    The song, featured on his second album Repeat Offender, was written by Marx in a hotel room, inspired by his long-distance relationship with his then-wife, actress Cynthia Rhodes.

    The heartfelt lyrics, coupled with Marx's emotive piano accompaniment, have made it a favourite for weddings and romantic occasions, demonstrating its timeless appeal across decades.

  10. Hazard

    Richard Marx - Hazard (Official Music Video)

    'Hazard' is one of Richard Marx's most captivating songs, released in 1992 as part of his third studio album, Rush Street.

    The song stands out for its narrative style, telling a mysterious and dramatic story of a man suspected of murder in a small town called Hazard, Nebraska. The track's cinematic quality is enhanced by its haunting melody and evocative lyrics, which leave the listener questioning the protagonist's guilt or innocence.

    'Hazard' achieved significant chart success, reaching the top ten in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

More Song Lists

See more More Song Lists

Pet Shop Boys' best songs

Pet Shop Boys' 10 greatest songs, ranked

Amy Winehouse's best songs

Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Amy Winehouse

Gloria Estefan in 1990

Gloria Estefan's 10 greatest songs, ranked

A-Ha

A-Ha's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Shania Twain's best songs ever

Shania Twain's 10 best songs ever, ranked

More Features

See more More Features

Luther Vandross's Dance with My Father

The Story of... 'Dance with My Father' by Luther Vandross

Song Facts

West End Girls

The Story of... 'West End Girls' by Pet Shop Boys

John Travolta in the 1970s

Grease: How John Travolta's "unfocused" audition initially got him cast as another character

TV & Film

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (left) and Tyler Hubbard (right)

What happened to Florida Georgia Line? Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard's split and feud explained

Country

This is the moment Simon Le Bon got up to sing one of his most famous hits to the delight of diners at a Spanish restaurant.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon stands up at restaurant to duet 'Hungry Like the Wolf' with stunned guitarist

Duran Duran

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents