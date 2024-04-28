Richard Marx's 10 best songs, ranked

On Air Now
Richard Marx's captivating ballads and catchy pop hits helped him become one of the greatest songwriters of his generation.
As a singer, songwriter, and producer, Richard Marx's career has spanned several decades, during which he has penned numerous songs that have climbed the charts and won the hearts of fans worldwide.
Richard Marx interview: Singer recalls writing 'Dance with My Father' with friend Luther Vandross
From heart-wrenching ballads like 'Right Here Waiting' to upbeat anthems like 'Satisfied', each song in this list showcases Marx's talent for crafting melodious hits that are both emotive and enduring.
Join us as we journey through the highs and poignant moments of Richard Marx's musical legacy, celebrating the songs that have defined his career.
Note: We're sticking to his solo hits, rather than the many songs he wrote for artists, such as 'Dance with My Father' by Luther Vandross.
richard marx - don't mean nothin'
'Don't Mean Nothing' is a rock-infused debut single by Richard Marx from his self-titled album, released in 1987.
The song is a candid critique of the cutthroat nature of the music industry, reflecting Marx's own challenges and observations as an up-and-coming artist. Its hard-hitting lyrics and catchy chorus quickly resonated with audiences, propelling it to number three on the Billboard Hot 100.
It features contributions from some of the era's rock legends, including Joe Walsh of the Eagles, who lends his distinctive guitar skills. The song's success helped establish Marx as a significant figure in the late 1980s music scene.
Richard's future wife Cynthia Rhodes also appeared in the music video.
Richard Marx - Another One Down (Official Video)
'Another One Down' is a reflective track released in 2019. The song delves into themes of loss and regret, showcasing Marx's seasoned vocal prowess and emotive lyricism.
The song was co-written with his son, Lucas Marx, marking a generational collaboration that adds depth to its emotional resonance.
The track also highlights Marx's continued relevance in the music industry, decades after his initial hits. It was warmly received by fans and critics, praised for its heartfelt delivery and poignant lyrics.
Angelia
Richard Marx's 'Angelia' epitomizes the classic late 80s soft rock sound, meshing heartfelt lyrics with compelling melodies.
Released in 1989 as part of his multi-platinum album Repeat Offender, 'Angelia' climbed to the number four spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of Marx’s most successful singles.
Richard Marx - Satisfied (Official Video)
Richard Marx's 'Satisfied' is a standout track that embodies the spirited rock and pop synthesis typical of the late 1980s.
Released in May 1989 as the lead single from his second album, Repeat Offender, the song showcases Marx's knack for catchy hooks and heartfelt songwriting. It soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, securing the number one spot and reinforcing Marx's status as a pop-rock heavyweight.
The track's production features a blend of guitars and synthesizers, with Marx’s dynamic vocal delivery at the forefront. 'Satisfied' was pivotal in helping the album achieve multi-platinum status.
Richard Marx - Should've Known Better (Official Video)
'Should've Known Better' is a standout track from Richard Marx's debut album, released in 1987.
This song not only showcases Marx's knack for combining rock with soulful pop but also marked his rise as a significant figure in the music scene of the late 1980s.
It reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying Marx's status as a hitmaker.
It features compelling lyrics about learning from past mistakes in love, wrapped in energetic guitar riffs and Marx’s dynamic vocal performance, making it a classic of its era.
Richard Marx - Now And Forever (Official Music Video)
'Now and Forever' was released in 1994 as part of his album Paid Vacation. Known for its tender lyrics and soothing melody, the song quickly became a wedding favourite, cementing its place as a timeless love anthem.
It reached impressive heights on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number seven and enjoying an extended stay on the charts.
Richard Marx - Hold On To The Nights
'Hold On to the Nights' is a poignant ballad by Richard Marx that captures the essence of yearning and reflection.
Released in 1988, it marked a significant moment in Marx's career as it became his first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is celebrated for its evocative lyrics and lush production, characteristic of Marx's early work.
It articulates the emotions of cherishing memories of past relationships while grappling with the reality of moving forward. The track was pivotal in establishing Marx as a formidable songwriter and solo artist during the late 1980s, further solidifying his reputation with its success on the charts.
Richard Marx - Endless Summer Nights (Official Music Video)
'Endless Summer Nights' is a nostalgic song by Richard Marx that captures the bittersweet memories of a summer romance.
Released in 1988 as a single from his debut album Richard Marx, it quickly became a hit, reaching the top of the charts. The song showcases Marx’s knack for crafting melodic hooks and heartfelt lyrics, resonating with those who have cherished fleeting moments of love.
Marx wrote the song inspired by his own teenage experiences in Chicago, reflecting on the intense, yet transient nature of summer love.
Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting (Official Music Video)
Richard Marx's song 'Right Here Waiting' is a poignant ballad that became a global anthem of devotion when released in 1989.
It stands out as one of Marx’s most enduring hits, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and claiming the top spot in several other countries, including the UK.
The song, featured on his second album Repeat Offender, was written by Marx in a hotel room, inspired by his long-distance relationship with his then-wife, actress Cynthia Rhodes.
The heartfelt lyrics, coupled with Marx's emotive piano accompaniment, have made it a favourite for weddings and romantic occasions, demonstrating its timeless appeal across decades.
Richard Marx - Hazard (Official Music Video)
'Hazard' is one of Richard Marx's most captivating songs, released in 1992 as part of his third studio album, Rush Street.
The song stands out for its narrative style, telling a mysterious and dramatic story of a man suspected of murder in a small town called Hazard, Nebraska. The track's cinematic quality is enhanced by its haunting melody and evocative lyrics, which leave the listener questioning the protagonist's guilt or innocence.
'Hazard' achieved significant chart success, reaching the top ten in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.