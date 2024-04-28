Richard Marx's 10 best songs, ranked

Richard Marx's best songs. Picture: Richard Marx/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Richard Marx's captivating ballads and catchy pop hits helped him become one of the greatest songwriters of his generation.

As a singer, songwriter, and producer, Richard Marx's career has spanned several decades, during which he has penned numerous songs that have climbed the charts and won the hearts of fans worldwide.

From heart-wrenching ballads like 'Right Here Waiting' to upbeat anthems like 'Satisfied', each song in this list showcases Marx's talent for crafting melodious hits that are both emotive and enduring.

Join us as we journey through the highs and poignant moments of Richard Marx's musical legacy, celebrating the songs that have defined his career.

Note: We're sticking to his solo hits, rather than the many songs he wrote for artists, such as 'Dance with My Father' by Luther Vandross.