Richard Marx facts: Singer's age, career, wife, children and family explained

By Tom Owen

Richard Marx's journey through the realms of music is a testament to the power of talent, perseverance, and an unyielding passion for crafting timeless melodies.

He has achieved global album sales exceeding 30 million.

In 1984, Richard Marx scored his inaugural number one as a songwriter with 'What About Me?', performed by Kenny Rogers, Kim Carnes, and James Ingram, dominating both the US and Canadian Adult Contemporary charts.

Following this triumph, Marx co-wrote 'Crazy' with Rogers, which topped the Hot Country Songs chart in 1985. Marx's eponymous debut album attained triple-platinum status in 1987, propelled by the success of his first single, 'Don't Mean Nothing', which secured the third spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

From 1987 to 1994, he amassed 14 top 20 hits, including three number one singles.

Marx holds a unique distinction in music history as the sole male artist to have his initial seven singles ascend to the top 5 of the Billboard charts. With a grand tally of 14 number one singles to his credit, encompassing both performer and songwriter/producer roles, Marx's chart-toppers include 'Hazard', 'Right Here Waiting', 'Hold On to the Nights', 'Endless Summer Nights', and 'Satisfied'.

Billboard acknowledges Marx's unparalleled achievement, noting that he has penned songs that have clinched the top spot on various Billboard charts in each of the last four decades.

Additionally, Marx has collaborated on notable tracks including Luther Vandross's 'Dance with My Father'. His contributions have earned him five Grammy Award nominations, clinching the Song of the Year Grammy in 2003 for 'Dance with My Father'.