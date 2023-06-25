Elton John at Glastonbury: Rocket Man puts on incredible final ever UK show packed full of hits

25 June 2023, 22:53 | Updated: 25 June 2023, 23:04

Elton John performs at Glastonbury
Elton John performs at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Sir Elton John headlined Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, in one of his final ever live shows.

The legendary performer took to the Pyramid Stage on the final night of the Glastonbury Festival, marking his final ever UK show as part of his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Aside from a small number of European shows, this will be the final time people will be able to see Sir Elton John live before he retires from live performing.

"I never thought I'd ever play Glastonbury and here I am," he told the crowd at the start of the show. "I'd better play well and I'd better entertain you."

The show brings a close 2023's Glastonbury Festival, which was headlined by Arctic Monkeys on Friday and Guns N Roses on Saturday.

Elton John at Glastonbury
Elton John at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Other performers across the weekend included Blondie, Cat Stevens, Rick Astley, Texas and Lizzo.

Elton John had teased at least four surprise guests for the gig, with rumours suggesting it could be Harry Styles, Dua Lipa or Britney Spears. However, this did not turn out to be the case, with the most high-profile guest being The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.

Elton also paid tribute to his late friend George Michael on what would have been the singer's 60th birthday. Before performing their famous duet 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me', Elton said "this is for you, George."

The full setlist:

  1. Pinball Wizard
  2. The Bitch is Back
  3. Bennie and the Jets
  4. Daniel
  5. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
  6. I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues
  7. Philadelphia Freedom
  8. Are You Ready for Love (with Jacob Lusk and the London Community Choir)
  9. Sad Songs (Say So Much)
  10. Someone Saved My Life Tonight
  11. Until I Found You (with Stephen Sanchez)
  12. Your Song
  13. Candle in the Wind
  14. Tiny Dancer (with Brandon Flowers)
  15. Don't Go Breaking My Heart (with Rina Sawayama)
  16. Crocodile Rock
  17. Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
  18. I'm Still Standing
  19. Cold Heart / Sacrifice
  20. Don't Let The Sun Go Down on Me
  21. Rocket Man

