Elton John at Glastonbury: Four special guests confirmed - but who could they be?

23 June 2023, 14:36
Elton John's final ever UK live performance promises to be something spectacular.
Sir Elton is already comparing his impending Glastonbury Festival headline set to "having sex", so he'll no doubt close out the Sunday night's proceedings in some style (with hopefully little nudity from the 'Rocket Man' himself).
At the tail end of his five-year-long global Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton will finally be saying farewell to his adoring UK fans, before completing the tour in Stockholm, Sweden in July 2023.
As expected, his tour has become the highest-grossing of all time, as fans clamour for one last chance to see Elton John sing his beloved classic in the flesh. So he's pocketed a fair bit of dosh from his shows, and there will be no expenses spared for his Glastonbury slot.
Tongues are already wagging in regards to who Elton will invite on stage with him, and his husband David Furnish nearly let the cat out of the bag in a recent interview.
He confirmed he'll be bringing "four collaborators of his choosing" to the hallowed Pyramid Stage across the setlist.
Speaking to Beth Rigby, David said: "He just thought, 'I'd really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury. And that's all I'm going to say."
Pressed further on who it'd be, David replied: "Sorry. I am sworn to secrecy. This one is very special. It is not just another day in office. It's a different setlist - it's a huge outdoor live festival."
"He's got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won't name, sorry," David continued, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.
So who exactly could be joining Elton John? Let's take a look at the likely and unlikely potential guests:
It'd be a crying shame if former collaborator Kiki Dee didn't join Elton for his final time on a UK stage.
Hearing 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' at Worthy Farm would no doubt be a moment to savour.
After posting a cryptic image of an apple with three Union Jack flags at the caption on Instagram, Britney Spears joining Elton could be very likely.
The pair duetted on a 'Hold Me Closer' in 2022, a reworking of Elton's classic ballad 'Tiny Dancer', and her activity on social media is a huge hint.
Another pop titan who Elton's taken a liking to in recent years is fellow Brit superstar Dua Lipa, having worked together on 'Cold Heart (Pnau remix)' in 2021.
She joined him at his Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert back in 2022, so could Dua be set for another on-stage reunion?
Lady Gaga invited Sir Elton to collaborate on her 2020 album, Chromatica, for 'Sine From Above'.
She also paid tribute to her dear friend during the 2018 Grammy Awards with an epic performance of 'Your Song', so watch this space.
The piano men have joined forces before, when Billy Joel duetted with Elton on 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' in 2000, having previously covered the nostalgic ballad.
He's set to perform at BST Hyde Park on 7th July 2023, so could very well be in the UK already planning something special.
This is the collaboration that everybody seemingly wants to see, and the sheer force of public expectation could even will it into being.
Harry Styles was rumoured as a back-up plan if Arctic Monkeys pulled out of their Friday headline performance due to illness, so was he hanging around for an Elton duet anyway?
Elton has been a vocal supporter and fan of Years & Years singer Olly Alexander throughout his career.
They collaborated on a cover of Pet Shop Boys' 'It's A Sin' at the BRIT Awards in 2021, so a Pyramid Stage reunion isn't that unlikely.
It'd be a huge coup for Elton and everyone at Glastonbury if he managed to coax rap legend Eminem into appearing alongside him.
They've been dear friends since 2001 after they performed chart-topper 'Stan' together at the Grammy Awards that year, with Elton frequently gushing about the star saying how much he "adores" Eminem.
Elton was also there to help guide Eminem out of his drug addiction - their bond runs deep, and the rapper may return the favour in the most spectacular way.
Rod Stewart and Elton John have forever been "fre-nemies", continually squabbling and batting off insults from each other over their many years the in business.
It's all in good faith of course, so maybe the pair could put away the handbags for an epic coming together during Elton's final UK show?
Not exactly a superstar of the music world, but given Taron Egerton's incredible performance of Elton in his biopic Rocketman, this could be a dead cert.
The actor accompanied Elton for a rendition of 'Tiny Dancer' at his Oscars party in 2019, so getting back together is definitely on the cards.