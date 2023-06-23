Elton John at Glastonbury: Four special guests confirmed - but who could they be?

23 June 2023, 14:36

So who exactly could be joining Elton John during his final ever UK live show at Glastonbury Festival?
So who exactly could be joining Elton John during his final ever UK live show at Glastonbury Festival? Picture: Alamy

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elton John's final ever UK live performance promises to be something spectacular.

Sir Elton is already comparing his impending Glastonbury Festival headline set to "having sex", so he'll no doubt close out the Sunday night's proceedings in some style (with hopefully little nudity from the 'Rocket Man' himself).

At the tail end of his five-year-long global Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton will finally be saying farewell to his adoring UK fans, before completing the tour in Stockholm, Sweden in July 2023.

As expected, his tour has become the highest-grossing of all time, as fans clamour for one last chance to see Elton John sing his beloved classic in the flesh. So he's pocketed a fair bit of dosh from his shows, and there will be no expenses spared for his Glastonbury slot.

Tongues are already wagging in regards to who Elton will invite on stage with him, and his husband David Furnish nearly let the cat out of the bag in a recent interview.

He confirmed he'll be bringing "four collaborators of his choosing" to the hallowed Pyramid Stage across the setlist.

Speaking to Beth Rigby, David said: "He just thought, 'I'd really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury. And that's all I'm going to say."

Pressed further on who it'd be, David replied: "Sorry. I am sworn to secrecy. This one is very special. It is not just another day in office. It's a different setlist - it's a huge outdoor live festival."

"He's got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won't name, sorry," David continued, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

So who exactly could be joining Elton John? Let's take a look at the likely and unlikely potential guests:

  1. Kiki Dee

    Kiki Dee and Elton John on stage in 1976. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)
    Kiki Dee and Elton John on stage in 1976. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns). Picture: Getty

    It'd be a crying shame if former collaborator Kiki Dee didn't join Elton for his final time on a UK stage.

    Hearing 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' at Worthy Farm would no doubt be a moment to savour.

  2. Britney Spears

    Britney dropped a huge hint that she could be heading to Glastonbury.
    Britney dropped a huge hint that she could be heading to Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

    After posting a cryptic image of an apple with three Union Jack flags at the caption on Instagram, Britney Spears joining Elton could be very likely.

    The pair duetted on a 'Hold Me Closer' in 2022, a reworking of Elton's classic ballad 'Tiny Dancer', and her activity on social media is a huge hint.

  3. Dua Lipa

    Dua and Elton in 2021. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation)
    Dua and Elton in 2021. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation). Picture: Getty

    Another pop titan who Elton's taken a liking to in recent years is fellow Brit superstar Dua Lipa, having worked together on 'Cold Heart (Pnau remix)' in 2021.

    She joined him at his Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert back in 2022, so could Dua be set for another on-stage reunion?

  4. Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga performing 'Your Song' in 2018. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
    Lady Gaga performing 'Your Song' in 2018. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS). Picture: Getty

    Lady Gaga invited Sir Elton to collaborate on her 2020 album, Chromatica, for 'Sine From Above'.

    She also paid tribute to her dear friend during the 2018 Grammy Awards with an epic performance of 'Your Song', so watch this space.

  5. Billy Joel

    Elton John and Billy Joel are long-time friends. (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect)
    Elton John and Billy Joel are long-time friends. (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect). Picture: Getty

    The piano men have joined forces before, when Billy Joel duetted with Elton on 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' in 2000, having previously covered the nostalgic ballad.

    He's set to perform at BST Hyde Park on 7th July 2023, so could very well be in the UK already planning something special.

  6. Harry Styles

    Could Harry be hanging around Worthy Farm? (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
    Could Harry be hanging around Worthy Farm? (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage). Picture: Getty

    This is the collaboration that everybody seemingly wants to see, and the sheer force of public expectation could even will it into being.

    Harry Styles was rumoured as a back-up plan if Arctic Monkeys pulled out of their Friday headline performance due to illness, so was he hanging around for an Elton duet anyway?

  7. Olly Alexander (Years & Years)

    Sir Elton and Olly performing together at the 2021 BRIT Awards. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
    Sir Elton and Olly performing together at the 2021 BRIT Awards. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

    Elton has been a vocal supporter and fan of Years & Years singer Olly Alexander throughout his career.

    They collaborated on a cover of Pet Shop Boys' 'It's A Sin' at the BRIT Awards in 2021, so a Pyramid Stage reunion isn't that unlikely.

  8. Eminem

    Elton and Eminem in 2001. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
    Elton and Eminem in 2001. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

    It'd be a huge coup for Elton and everyone at Glastonbury if he managed to coax rap legend Eminem into appearing alongside him.

    They've been dear friends since 2001 after they performed chart-topper 'Stan' together at the Grammy Awards that year, with Elton frequently gushing about the star saying how much he "adores" Eminem.

    Elton was also there to help guide Eminem out of his drug addiction - their bond runs deep, and the rapper may return the favour in the most spectacular way.

  9. Rod Stewart

    Elton John and Rod Stewart taking a bath together in 1973.
    Elton John and Rod Stewart taking a bath together in 1973. Picture: Alamy

    Rod Stewart and Elton John have forever been "fre-nemies", continually squabbling and batting off insults from each other over their many years the in business.

    It's all in good faith of course, so maybe the pair could put away the handbags for an epic coming together during Elton's final UK show?

  10. Taron Egerton

    Could the 'Rocketmen' be set for a reunion? (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)
    Could the 'Rocketmen' be set for a reunion? (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA). Picture: Getty

    Not exactly a superstar of the music world, but given Taron Egerton's incredible performance of Elton in his biopic Rocketman, this could be a dead cert.

    The actor accompanied Elton for a rendition of 'Tiny Dancer' at his Oscars party in 2019, so getting back together is definitely on the cards.

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Elton John's best songs

Elton John's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

Here's all you need to know about Elton John's iconic ballad 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'.

The Story of... 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' by Elton John

Song Facts

Elton John's 'I'm Still Standing' video

The Story of... 'I'm Still Standing' by Elton John

Song Facts

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

Lewis Capaldi's piano ballad 'Someone You Loved' is one of the world's most streamed songs ever.

The Story of... 'Someone You Loved' by Lewis Capaldi

Song Facts

George Michael anonymously paid for a women's IVF treatment in 2010 after he saw her plight on ITV's This Morning.

George Michael fan stuns This Morning viewers with 'miracle' daughter 11 years after singer paid for IVF journey

George Michael

'The Tide Is High' saw new wave icons Blondie foray into reggae.

The Story of... 'The Tide Is High' by Blondie

Song Facts

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley on Smooth's Video Rewind

Wham!'s greatest music videos: Andrew Ridgeley breaks down duo's biggest hits

George Michael