Elton John at Glastonbury: Four special guests confirmed - but who could they be?

So who exactly could be joining Elton John during his final ever UK live show at Glastonbury Festival? Picture: Alamy

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elton John's final ever UK live performance promises to be something spectacular.

Sir Elton is already comparing his impending Glastonbury Festival headline set to "having sex", so he'll no doubt close out the Sunday night's proceedings in some style (with hopefully little nudity from the 'Rocket Man' himself).

At the tail end of his five-year-long global Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton will finally be saying farewell to his adoring UK fans, before completing the tour in Stockholm, Sweden in July 2023.

As expected, his tour has become the highest-grossing of all time, as fans clamour for one last chance to see Elton John sing his beloved classic in the flesh. So he's pocketed a fair bit of dosh from his shows, and there will be no expenses spared for his Glastonbury slot.

Tongues are already wagging in regards to who Elton will invite on stage with him, and his husband David Furnish nearly let the cat out of the bag in a recent interview.

He confirmed he'll be bringing "four collaborators of his choosing" to the hallowed Pyramid Stage across the setlist.

Speaking to Beth Rigby, David said: "He just thought, 'I'd really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury. And that's all I'm going to say."

Pressed further on who it'd be, David replied: "Sorry. I am sworn to secrecy. This one is very special. It is not just another day in office. It's a different setlist - it's a huge outdoor live festival."

"He's got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won't name, sorry," David continued, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

So who exactly could be joining Elton John? Let's take a look at the likely and unlikely potential guests: