The Global Awards 2023: Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Coldplay among this year's winners

Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Coldplay are among the winners of The Global Awards 2023. Picture: Harry Styles/Global/Coldplay

By Tom Eames

Global has revealed the winners of The Global Awards 2023, with Harry Styles picking up THREE awards.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, and Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres. Today, Global revealed the 2023 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Following the worldwide success of his album ‘Harry’s House’, Harry Styles was the biggest winner at The Global Awards 2023 scooping three awards including Best Male, Best British Act and Best Song for his huge hit, ‘As It Was’.

Also celebrating is US superstar Lizzo who was crowned Best Female, her first-ever British award. Coldplay were named Best Group for the second consecutive year having scooped the award for the first time in 2022. Lewis Capaldi won in the Mass Appeal category.

FLO scooped the Rising Star award in recognition of their breakthrough success in 2022, following in the footsteps of previous winners, Mimi Webb, Joel Corry, Mabel and Aitch.

The Global Awards 2023. Picture: Global

Pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi picked up the award for Best Classical Artist while Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall’s chart-topping The News Agents, was named Best Podcast. The award for Best Indie Act was won by Wet Leg.

Commenting on his triple Global Award win, Harry Styles said: "I just wanted to send you a quick message to say thank you so, so much for the recognition, it means a lot to me I really appreciate it! Take care.”

Chris Martin said: “Thank you for giving us this award. I’m sorry we’re not there to collect it personally. From Will, Johnny, Cher and me, it’s, thank you very much, we’re clearly da best music, bye!”

Lewis Capaldi said: "I just want to say thank you for this, The Global Award for mass appeal. It’s very nice to win the award for mass appeal, despite the fact that in my personal life, people seem to really dislike me. Other than that, I’ll see you all soon, love you!”

The full winners: