Rod Stewart reignites feud with 'frenemy' Elton John after mocking him on stage

Rod Stewart and Elton John's rivalry over the years has been no secret.

Over the course of their careers - which have both lasted the best part of half a century - Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John have frequently come to blows.

Their feuding has been very public, so much so, that the pair refer to themselves as 'Sharon' and 'Phyllis' because of their constant cat-fighting.

After years of bickering, Sir Rod and Sir Elton buried the hatchet back in 2021 when Rod publicly apologised for his sniping.

Wanting to set a good example for his eight children, Rod said at the time: "I say to my kids, ‘A man apologises, go and apologise to your mother’".

"We’ve just made up as friends again, me and Elton. We’ve always been fierce enemies, as you know, through the years, but it’s always been at a playful level."

"But we had the worst row, like a married couple. It went on forever" Stewart confessed.

Their ceasefire didn't last for too long however, with Rod reigniting their feud after mocking Elton at one of his recent concerts.

Mimicking the way Elton plays the piano, Rod wore a glitzy pair of sunglasses - the kind that Elton became famous for.

Just to dig the knife in and make his impression that bit more savage, Rod stuck his teeth out whilst he twinkled his fingers, implying that Elton is somewhat goofy when he's performing.

Of course, it was no doubt meant playfully, but given their fractured history we're not sure that Elton will take too kindly to being mock once again by his long-time rival.

After initially sharing the clip to Instagram, Rod backtracked and updated the accompanying caption writing: "Still love you, Elt. Rod xxx."

By that time both fanbases were already in a frenzy, picking up on their long-running quarrel with one of Rod's followers commenting: "PHYLLIS AND SHARON. 😍😍😍"

Another follower indicated that Elton wouldn't take too kindly to the jibe, writing: "Hmm wonder if Et will have a response lol."

Elton is never one to back down from a war of words, so he'll no doubt have something to say in return.

After decades of squabbling, it almost got to the point of no return for Rod and Elton in 2018.

The 'Sailing' singer slammed Elton on US television for announcing his mammoth 300-date farewell tour, digging him out saying it was a "money-grabbing" exercise, "dishonest" and "stinks of selling tickets."

Without rising to the bait initially, Elton responded to Rod's opinion in his autobiography, Me.

"I thought he had a f***ing cheek, complaining about me promoting a tour while he was sat on a TV show promoting his own tour," Elton wrote.

"I had no idea what I’d done to upset him so much, which was ironic, given the hours I’d put in over the years deliberately trying to annoy him."

Rod eventually apologised a couple of years later. But after his latest stunt, he clearly can't resist winding up Elton, so their long-running feud is on fire once again.