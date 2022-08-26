Rod Stewart reignites feud with 'frenemy' Elton John after mocking him on stage

26 August 2022, 12:47

Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John have been bickering for nearly half a century.
Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John have been bickering for nearly half a century. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Rod Stewart and Elton John's rivalry over the years has been no secret.

Over the course of their careers - which have both lasted the best part of half a century - Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John have frequently come to blows.

Their feuding has been very public, so much so, that the pair refer to themselves as 'Sharon' and 'Phyllis' because of their constant cat-fighting.

After years of bickering, Sir Rod and Sir Elton buried the hatchet back in 2021 when Rod publicly apologised for his sniping.

Wanting to set a good example for his eight children, Rod said at the time: "I say to my kids, ‘A man apologises, go and apologise to your mother’".

"We’ve just made up as friends again, me and Elton. We’ve always been fierce enemies, as you know, through the years, but it’s always been at a playful level."

"But we had the worst row, like a married couple. It went on forever" Stewart confessed.

Their ceasefire didn't last for too long however, with Rod reigniting their feud after mocking Elton at one of his recent concerts.

Mimicking the way Elton plays the piano, Rod wore a glitzy pair of sunglasses - the kind that Elton became famous for.

Just to dig the knife in and make his impression that bit more savage, Rod stuck his teeth out whilst he twinkled his fingers, implying that Elton is somewhat goofy when he's performing.

Of course, it was no doubt meant playfully, but given their fractured history we're not sure that Elton will take too kindly to being mock once again by his long-time rival.

After initially sharing the clip to Instagram, Rod backtracked and updated the accompanying caption writing: "Still love you, Elt. Rod xxx."

By that time both fanbases were already in a frenzy, picking up on their long-running quarrel with one of Rod's followers commenting: "PHYLLIS AND SHARON. 😍😍😍"

Another follower indicated that Elton wouldn't take too kindly to the jibe, writing: "Hmm wonder if Et will have a response lol."

Elton is never one to back down from a war of words, so he'll no doubt have something to say in return.

Despite their sniping at each other, Rod and Elton have been friends for decades. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images)
Despite their sniping at each other, Rod and Elton have been friends for decades. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images). Picture: Getty
Elton and Rod performing together in 2002. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
Elton and Rod performing together in 2002. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage). Picture: Getty

After decades of squabbling, it almost got to the point of no return for Rod and Elton in 2018.

The 'Sailing' singer slammed Elton on US television for announcing his mammoth 300-date farewell tour, digging him out saying it was a "money-grabbing" exercise, "dishonest" and "stinks of selling tickets."

Without rising to the bait initially, Elton responded to Rod's opinion in his autobiography, Me.

"I thought he had a f***ing cheek, complaining about me promoting a tour while he was sat on a TV show promoting his own tour," Elton wrote.

"I had no idea what I’d done to upset him so much, which was ironic, given the hours I’d put in over the years deliberately trying to annoy him."

Rod eventually apologised a couple of years later. But after his latest stunt, he clearly can't resist winding up Elton, so their long-running feud is on fire once again.

More from Rod Stewart

See more More from Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart's best songs

Rod Stewart's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

Dolly Parton, David Bowie and Lionel Richie have performed at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: The greatest Legends performances ever, ranked

Music

Rod Stewart, 77, has released a heartfelt new music video dedicated to his beloved father, Robert Stewart.

Rod Stewart releases tribute to his late father with stunning 'Touchline' music video

The Platinum Party at the Palace

Party at the Palace: Queen, Duran Duran, Elton John, Diana Ross and many others put on amazing show

Music

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

'Tiny Dancer' is a constant in Elton John's setlists these days.

The Story of... 'Tiny Dancer' by Elton John

The Story of...

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were glowing as they giggled and embraced for photos on the red carpet and stopped to speak to a reporter from E! for what would be their last ever interview together.

Watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dance one last time in adorable final interview

Olivia Newton-John

The Queen frontman wowed millions of fans over his 25-year career and his vocals are still lauded as among the best of all time.

5 times Freddie Mercury proved he was the greatest performer that ever lived

Freddie Mercury

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

The Beautiful South's Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announce UK tour

Music

Billy Joel brought pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo on stage at Madison Square Garden last night (August 24) for a rendition of 'Uptown Girl'

Watch Billy Joel bring Olivia Rodrigo onstage for stunning rendition of 'Uptown Girl'

Billy Joel