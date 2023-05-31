Rick Astley facts: 'Never Gonna Give You Up' singer's age, wife, children and career revealed

Rick Astley in 2020. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Rick Astley was one of the biggest popstars on the planet in the late 1980s.

Thanks to his cute face, his baritone voice and catchy hits, he scored several hits and remains hugely popular to this day (particularly thanks to a certain internet meme).

Here's everything you need to know about the 'Never Gonna Give You Up' star.