Rick Astley has recreated his 1987 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video and it's perfect

18 August 2022, 16:14

Rick Astley, 56, has given the famous music video a facelift 35-years after it was first released in 1987.
Rick Astley, 56, has given the famous music video a facelift 35-years after it was first released in 1987. Picture: Rick Astley/YouTube/CSAA Insurance Group

By Giorgina Hamilton

'80s pop star Rick Astley has recreated the music video for his hit song 'Never Gonna Give You Up' and it's amazing.

The singer, 56, has given the famous music video for 'Never Gonna Give You Up' a facelift 35 years after it was first released in 1987.

The one-minute-long video for the CSAA (California State Automobile Association) Insurance Group, shows Rick Astley dancing and singing exactly as he did all those years ago as a fresh-faced 21-year-old.

Rick Astley performs in three different outfits that pay tribute to the looks he wore in the original famous music video, but with cameos from zoom and a smartphone in a nod to the video's 21st reincarnation.

Astley performs in three different outfits that pay tribute to the looks he wore in the original famous music video, but with cameos from zoom and a smart phone in a nod to the video's 21st reincarnation.
Astley performs in three different outfits that pay tribute to the looks he wore in the original famous music video, but with cameos from zoom and a smart phone in a nod to the video's 21st reincarnation. Picture: CSAA Insurance Group
The one minute long video for the CSAA (California State Automobile Association) Insurance Group, shows Rick Astley dancing and singing exactly like he did all those years ago as a fresh faced 21-year-old.
The one minute long video for the CSAA (California State Automobile Association) Insurance Group, shows Rick Astley dancing and singing exactly like he did all those years ago as a fresh faced 21-year-old. Picture: CSAA Insurance Group
Rick Astley's song has indeed become an unlikely internet hero over the past decade, thanks to the tongue-in-cheek usage of his biggest hit, called 'RickRolling' – the song has notched up over 1.2 billion views on YouTube alone.
Rick Astley's song has indeed become an unlikely internet hero over the past decade, thanks to the tongue-in-cheek usage of his biggest hit, called 'RickRolling' – the song has notched up over 1.2 billion views on YouTube alone. Picture: CSAA Insurance Group

As the advert draws to a close, Astley turns to his cloned self and asks, "Is this still a thing?" about his 35-year-old song. The two other 'Ricks' give a non-committal shrug.

Rick Astley's song has indeed become an unlikely internet hero over the past decade, thanks to the tongue-in-cheek usage of his biggest hit, called 'RickRolling' – the song has notched up over 1.2 billion views on YouTube alone.

We've probably all been RickRolled at least once. You click on a link that looks interesting and inviting, only to be met with the familiar drum intro and dad-dancing of Rick Astley's 1987 number one smash, 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

The trend started online. In March 2007, the first trailer for the Grand Theft Auto IV videogame was released.

As the advert draws to a close, Astley turns to his cloned self and asks, "Is this still a thing?" about his 35-year-old song. The two other &squot;Ricks&squot; give a non-committal shrug.
As the advert draws to a close, Astley turns to his cloned self and asks, "Is this still a thing?" about his 35-year-old song. The two other 'Ricks' give a non-committal shrug. Picture: CSAA Insurance Group
'RickRolling' is known as a form of 'bait and switch', using a disguised hyperlink that leads to the music video.
'RickRolling' is known as a form of 'bait and switch', using a disguised hyperlink that leads to the music video. Picture: Getty

Views were so high that it crashed its company Rockstar's site. Several users posted copies of the video on different sites, but one user on 4chan actually linked to the 'Never Gonna Give You Up' video claiming to be the trailer, tricking lots of readers - 'RickRolling' was born.

The meme is known as a form of 'bait and switch', using a disguised hyperlink that leads to the music video.

When victims click on a totally unrelated link, the site with the music video loads instead of what they were expecting, and thus they have been 'rickrolled'.

Fans have taken to the comment section of the video in droves, delighted with the remastered version of the '80s classic.

"Damn he is looking good. I love how he’s taken to the joke instead of being offended. He’s awesome and he still has it.," one wrote.

We've probably all been RickRolled at least once. You click on a link that looks interesting and inviting, only to be met with the familiar drum intro and dad-dancing of Rick Astley's 1987 number one smash, 'Never Gonna Give You Up'
We've probably all been RickRolled at least once. You click on a link that looks interesting and inviting, only to be met with the familiar drum intro and dad-dancing of Rick Astley's 1987 number one smash, 'Never Gonna Give You Up'. Picture: Getty

"I love how Rick is fully embracing the meme that's been keeping him famous for the better part of the last two decades. You might say he... rolls with it," another joked.

"Jokes aside, 35 years later, Ricky’s voice is still charming and beautiful!" a commentator claimed, with another adding:

"The lyrics are PERFECT. They didn't need to change a word and it works. 'Never Gonna Give You Up' is just a gift that keeps on giving."

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

A video of Queen filmed 36-years-ago documents the band's rehearsals in the days leading up to Live Aid in 1985..

Queen rehearse for famous Live Aid set in sensational behind-the-scenes video

Queen

George Michael and Paul McCartney's duet of 'Heal the Pain' is a forgotten masterpiece

George Michael and Paul McCartney's duet of 'Heal the Pain' is a forgotten masterpiece

George Michael

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers incredible friendship explained

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' incredible life-long friendship explained

Dolly Parton

Phil Collins - Against All Odds

The Story of... 'Against All Odds' by Phil Collins

The Story of...

The ITV series Popstar to Operstar in January 2010,saw a famous singers from various backgrounds be trained by professional opera singers and give weekly performances in front of a live studio and TV audience.

When Darius Campbell sang opera with a staggering rendition of 'Nessun Dorma'

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed