Rick Astley's stunning cover of ABBA's 'Winner Takes it All' will give you goosebumps

Rick Astley covers ABBA. Picture: Rick Astley/ABBA/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Rick Astley has got into the ABBA mood by covering 'The Winner Takes It All' at home.

Ahead of ABBA's big announcement on Thursday (September 2), Rick Astley posted a video on his social channels in which he performed the classic ABBA ballad.

Rick showcases his super smooth baritone voice, giving a whole new dimension to the song.

Watch it in full below:

Rick Astley - whose classic song 'Never Gonna Give You Up' recently hit 1 billion views on YouTube - released his latest single 'Unwated' earlier in 2021.

This followed his festive track 'Love This Christmas' back in December 2020. His most recent album was 2019's greatest hits collection The Best of Me.

'The Winner Takes It All' was a massive number one hit for ABBA back in 1980. Bjorn Ulvaeus has denied that the song is about his and Agnetha's divorce. However, he has said that is about divorce in general and the emotions that come with it.

He said: "It is the experience of a divorce, but it's fiction. There wasn't a winner or a loser in our case. A lot of people think it's straight out of reality, but it's not."