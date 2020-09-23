TV weatherman slags off Rick Astley, not realising he was listening

By Rory O'Connor

TV weatherman Matt Taylor was left in an awkward situation after being asked live on air if he was a Rick Astley fan - confessing he didn't like Rick's music... unaware the singer was listening in.

Matt visibly squirmed and looked shocked after BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt decided to ask him about his musical tastes following the weather forecast.

Looking for a segue to promote the upcoming interview with Rick, Charlie asked: "Matt, are you a Rick Astley fan?"

Matt replied: "Erm, not a massive one," as gasps could be heard in the studio.

TV weatherman shocked after Rick Astley hears him say he's 'not a fan'. Picture: BBC

Charlie joked: "Well, that was the wrong thing to say. He’s listening and he’s coming up in just a moment."

Stunned, Matt quickly apologised: "Oh, sorry!" as Charlie said: "I’ll ask you again, are you a Rick Astley fan?"

Taking it in his stride the second time around, Matt said: "Love Rick Astley. The best. Grew up with him."

The cameras then cut to Rick at home on a video call who was struggling to hold back his laughter.

Charlie continued: "Great, he’s coming up next so he’ll be grateful to hear that… here he is!

"Look, he's listening in. He heard everything you said, Matt! The damage is done."

Still laughing, Rick said: "That's brilliant!" as Matt replied to his co-host for "dropping him in it": "Thanks, Charlie!"