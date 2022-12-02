Elton John will play Glastonbury for the first time ever as the last UK date on his farewell tour

By Mayer Nissim

Elton John has announced a massive final date of his final UK tour.

Elton John has been announced for the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

The rock icon has never played the event before, but will change all that when he headlines the Pyramid Stage next summer.

"It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year," said organiser Emily Eavis.

"This will be the final UK show of Elton's last-ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs.

"We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!"

The official Glastonbury Twitter feed added: "We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour."

Despite interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries, Elton John has been winning rave reviews around the world for what he's billed as his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

After playing a series of stadium shows last summer, he will return to the UK and Ireland next spring for a number of arena shows, including dates in Belfast, Dublin, London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The long-running farewell jaunt kicked off all the way back in September 2018, and has taken in hundreds of concerts across the globe since then.