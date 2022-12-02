Elton John will play Glastonbury for the first time ever as the last UK date on his farewell tour

2 December 2022, 09:41

By Mayer Nissim

Elton John has announced a massive final date of his final UK tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elton John has been announced for the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

The rock icon has never played the event before, but will change all that when he headlines the Pyramid Stage next summer.

"It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year," said organiser Emily Eavis.

"This will be the final UK show of Elton's last-ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs.

"We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!"

The official Glastonbury Twitter feed added: "We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour."

Despite interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries, Elton John has been winning rave reviews around the world for what he's billed as his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

After playing a series of stadium shows last summer, he will return to the UK and Ireland next spring for a number of arena shows, including dates in Belfast, Dublin, London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The long-running farewell jaunt kicked off all the way back in September 2018, and has taken in hundreds of concerts across the globe since then.

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Elton John, Shania Twain and Chris Martin

Elton John and Coldplay’s Chris Martin duet with Shania Twain on Come on Over anniversary album
Elton John famously loves the festive season.

Elton John steps into Christmas with surprise New York shop window performance

Elton John and Kiki Dee

Watch Elton John and Kiki Dee reunite on stage for 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'

Elton John and Shania Twain duetted on each other's songs, in a very special one-off performance.

Watch the time Elton John joined Shania Twain for incredible one-off duet

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

'Don't Stop' is one of Fleetwood Mac's most successful and enduring songs. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Story of... 'Don't Stop' by Fleetwood Mac

The Story of...

Calum Scott covers George Michael

Calum Scott releases excellent cover of "special" George Michael's 'One More Try'

George Michael

'I Will Always Love You' was a global hit for Whitney Houston, but Dolly Parton penned the iconic ballad.

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton immaculately harmonise in 'I Will Always Love You' duet

Dolly Parton

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

Win tickets to the Beautiful South's Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott UK tour

Music

Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham facts: Fleetwood Mac singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Fleetwood Mac