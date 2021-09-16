Elton John postpones UK and Europe 2021 tour dates to 2023 after a bad fall

16 September 2021, 11:20

Elton John performing in Paris, France in 2019. (Photo by Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Elton John performing in Paris, France in 2019. (Photo by Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Pop music legend Elton John has postponed the 2021 dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to 2023.

In a new announcement, Elton John has shared news of injuring himself in a fall which has left him unable to perform this year.

The Europe and UK legs of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour have now been rescheduled for 2023, though new dates have yet to be confirmed.

Read more: Sir Elton John will play his final London tour date in Hyde Park next year

Elton revealed it was "with great sadness and a heavy heart" that he was forced to reschedule the concerts planned for later this year.

Having fallen towards the end of the summer, he had damaged his hip which has left him in "considerable pain and discomfort".

Elton John performing in Napier, New Zealand on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in early 2020. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)
Elton John performing in Napier, New Zealand on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in early 2020. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images). Picture: Getty
Elton John performing friend and collaborator Dua Lipa at the AIDS Foundation Academy Awards on April 25, 2021. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation)
Elton John performing friend and collaborator Dua Lipa at the AIDS Foundation Academy Awards on April 25, 2021. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation). Picture: Getty

In the full statement, Elton says: "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since."

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."

Read more: Watch Sir Elton John wow restaurant with impromptu performance of new Dua Lipa duet 'Cold Heart'

He added: "I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.

"I will be undertaking a programme of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

Elton John's full statement on his Instagram.
Elton John's full statement on his Instagram. Picture: Instagram

He sympathises with his fans, considering his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has already suffered postponements and cancellations due to the pandemic.

Elton later adds: "I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer.

Read more: Elton John announces new 'Lockdown Sessions' album with Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks duets

I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait."

Elton's first UK show since 2019 revealed to take place for British Summer Time Hyde Park in June 2022, so let's hope he makes a full recovery.

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John live

Elton John's 20 greatest songs, ranked

Features

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Elton John

Elton John announces huge BST Hyde Park show for 2022

Elton John and Stevie Wonder

Elton John announces new 'Lockdown Sessions' album with Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks duets
Elton John surprises restaurant audience with performance of 'Cold Heart', and Elton with Dua Lipa. Photos: Instagram

Watch Sir Elton John wow restaurant with impromptu performance of new Dua Lipa duet 'Cold Heart'
Elton John and Dua Lipa team up for incredible remix track featuring ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘Rocket Man’

Elton John and Dua Lipa team up for incredible new single featuring ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘Rocket Man’
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Freddie Mercury performing at Wembley Arena with Queen on his 38th birthday, 5th September 1984. Inset: one of four new artworks to celebrate Freddie Mercury's 75th birthday. (Photo by Nigel Wright/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Four new artworks celebrate Freddie Mercury’s 75th birthday, benefitting the worldwide fight against AIDS

Freddie Mercury

Rod Stewart in Atlantic City

Rod Stewart announces album The Tears of Hercules and new single 'One More Time'

Rod Stewart

Keith Urban performing at iHeartCountry Festival in 2018, and appearing on talent show Pot Of Gold in 1978.

Keith Urban speaks out about his cruel rejection on TV talent show as a child

Country

Whitney Houston in the 1992 video for 'I Will Always Love You', and Queen in their 1975 video for rock epic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

5 of the longest-running number 1 hits ever

Music

Bob Marley

Bob Marley gets a stunning larger-than-life statue at Liverpool reggae festival

Bob Marley