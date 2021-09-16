Elton John postpones UK and Europe 2021 tour dates to 2023 after a bad fall

Elton John performing in Paris, France in 2019. (Photo by Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Pop music legend Elton John has postponed the 2021 dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to 2023.

In a new announcement, Elton John has shared news of injuring himself in a fall which has left him unable to perform this year.

The Europe and UK legs of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour have now been rescheduled for 2023, though new dates have yet to be confirmed.

Elton revealed it was "with great sadness and a heavy heart" that he was forced to reschedule the concerts planned for later this year.

Having fallen towards the end of the summer, he had damaged his hip which has left him in "considerable pain and discomfort".

Elton John performing in Napier, New Zealand on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in early 2020. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Elton John performing friend and collaborator Dua Lipa at the AIDS Foundation Academy Awards on April 25, 2021. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation). Picture: Getty

In the full statement, Elton says: "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since."

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."

He added: "I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.

"I will be undertaking a programme of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

Elton John's full statement on his Instagram. Picture: Instagram

He sympathises with his fans, considering his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has already suffered postponements and cancellations due to the pandemic.

Elton later adds: "I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer.

I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait."

Elton's first UK show since 2019 revealed to take place for British Summer Time Hyde Park in June 2022, so let's hope he makes a full recovery.