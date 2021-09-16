Elton John postpones UK and Europe 2021 tour dates to 2023 after a bad fall
16 September 2021, 11:20
Pop music legend Elton John has postponed the 2021 dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to 2023.
In a new announcement, Elton John has shared news of injuring himself in a fall which has left him unable to perform this year.
The Europe and UK legs of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour have now been rescheduled for 2023, though new dates have yet to be confirmed.
Read more: Sir Elton John will play his final London tour date in Hyde Park next year
Elton revealed it was "with great sadness and a heavy heart" that he was forced to reschedule the concerts planned for later this year.
Having fallen towards the end of the summer, he had damaged his hip which has left him in "considerable pain and discomfort".
In the full statement, Elton says: "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since."
"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."
Read more: Watch Sir Elton John wow restaurant with impromptu performance of new Dua Lipa duet 'Cold Heart'
He added: "I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.
"I will be undertaking a programme of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."
He sympathises with his fans, considering his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has already suffered postponements and cancellations due to the pandemic.
Elton later adds: "I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer.
Read more: Elton John announces new 'Lockdown Sessions' album with Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks duets
I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait."
Elton's first UK show since 2019 revealed to take place for British Summer Time Hyde Park in June 2022, so let's hope he makes a full recovery.