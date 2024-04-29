Janet Jackson returns for first UK live shows in five years: Dates, venues, ticket details revealed

By Mayer Nissim

Janet Jackson brings her Together Again tour to Europe.

Janet Jackson doesn't come to the UK all that often, so fans would be advised to snap up a ticket to her upcoming live shows over here.

The pop superstar has extended her Together Again jaunt to Europe, with four shows in the UK.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 9am via the Janet Jackson website.

Friday, September 27 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Saturday, September 28 - London, The O2

Monday, September 30 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday, October 1 - Manchester, Co-op Live

Janet Jackson in concert in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The last time Janet came to these shores was for her stunning performance at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival.

Support for the Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester shows comes from former Fugees man Wyclef Jean.

Support for the show at The O2 in London is yet to be announced.

Jackson's Together Again Tour has already seen the singer playing a storming set of hits from across her back catalogue across the US.

"The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the chance to finally reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestone for one of her most critically acclaimed albums - 35 years of Rhythm Nation featuring her biggest chart-topping hits," said promoters.