Janet Jackson returns for first UK live shows in five years: Dates, venues, ticket details revealed

29 April 2024, 14:08

Watch the trailer for Janet Jackson on Lifetime

By Mayer Nissim

Janet Jackson brings her Together Again tour to Europe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Janet Jackson doesn't come to the UK all that often, so fans would be advised to snap up a ticket to her upcoming live shows over here.

The pop superstar has extended her Together Again jaunt to Europe, with four shows in the UK.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 9am via the Janet Jackson website.

  • Friday, September 27 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
  • Saturday, September 28 - London, The O2
  • Monday, September 30 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • Tuesday, October 1 - Manchester, Co-op Live
Janet Jackson in concert in 2023
Janet Jackson in concert in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The last time Janet came to these shores was for her stunning performance at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival.

Support for the Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester shows comes from former Fugees man Wyclef Jean.

Support for the show at The O2 in London is yet to be announced.

Janet Jackson - Runaway (Official Music Video)

Jackson's Together Again Tour has already seen the singer playing a storming set of hits from across her back catalogue across the US.

"The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the chance to finally reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestone for one of her most critically acclaimed albums - 35 years of Rhythm Nation featuring her biggest chart-topping hits," said promoters.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Billy Joel sings Uptown Girl to ex-wife Christie

Billy Joel serenades ex-wife Christie Brinkley with 'Uptown Girl' before their daughter joins him

Billy Joel

Richard Marx's best songs

Richard Marx's 10 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

Luther Vandross's Dance with My Father

The Story of... 'Dance with My Father' by Luther Vandross

Song Facts

Richard Marx

Richard Marx facts: Singer's age, career, wife, children and family explained

Despite Jon Bon Jovi's insistence there was "no animosity" between him and Richie Sambora, the former Bon Jovi guitarist "disagrees" with his portrayal in the band's new docu-series.

Richie Sambora "disagrees" over his portrayal in the new Bon Jovi docu-series

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Pet Shop Boys' best songs

Pet Shop Boys' 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Coldplay's Fix You video

The Story of... 'Fix You' by Coldplay

Song Facts

John Travolta in the 1970s

Grease: How John Travolta's "unfocused" audition initially got him cast as another character

TV & Film

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (left) and Tyler Hubbard (right)

What happened to Florida Georgia Line? Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard's split and feud explained

Country

This is the moment Simon Le Bon got up to sing one of his most famous hits to the delight of diners at a Spanish restaurant.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon stands up at restaurant to duet 'Hungry Like the Wolf' with stunned guitarist

Duran Duran

With George's emotional cover of The Beatles' 'The Long And Winding Road', his late mum was clearly in his thoughts.

When George Michael paid tribute to Linda McCartney and his late mum with beautiful Beatles cover

George Michael