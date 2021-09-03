Elton John announces huge BST Hyde Park show for 2022

3 September 2021, 09:00

By Tom Eames

Sir Elton John has confirmed that he will perform at next year's BST Hyde Park in 2022 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour.

American Express presents BST Hyde Park returns in 2022, and will see Sir Elton John performing his classic hits to thousands of fans in London.

Elton announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour back in 2018, and has since embarked on an epic farewell to touring after 50 years.

His BST Hyde Park show will be his final London tour date, and will be staged on Friday June 24, 2022.

Tickets are on general sale on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10am. Get tickets here.

The announcement comes the same week Elton confirmed the release of his upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions, 16 songs of collaborations with big artists. Recorded remotely over the last 18 months, it will be released on October 22, 2021.

Elton John tour
Elton John tour. Picture: Elton John/BST Hyde Park

Fans who pre-order Elton’s new album will access an exclusive pre-sale on Monday September 6, which guarantees tickets to BST Hyde Park.

Already announced for BST Hyde Park in 2022 are Pearl Jam, who are playing two consecutive shows on Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9.

Meanwhile, Duran Duran will perform on Sunday, July 10, with support from Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and Grace Jones.

