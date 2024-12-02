Elton John reveals eyesight loss means he's not 'able to see’ The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical

2 December 2024, 09:59

Sir Elton John speaking on stage
Sir Elton John spoke about his eyesight loss at a recent gala event. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical’s music was composed by the ‘Rocket Man’ singer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Elton John has revealed he’s not been able to see The Devil Wears Prada musical as a result of his recent eyesight problems.

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer revealed earlier in 2024 that he had lost his eyesight as a result of an eye infection which he contracted earlier in the year.

Speaking at the Elton John AIDS Foundation charity gala showing of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical yesterday evening (December 1), Elton said: “I have lost my sight and I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it.”

Watch the trailer for Elton John - Never Too Late

Also present at last night’s charity gala were stars including Vogue’s Anna Wintour, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and actors Lily Collins, Elizabeth Hurley and Luke Evans. Sir Elton was also joined by his husband David Furnish at the celebratory event.

While his eye infection only affected his right eye, the ‘Crocodile Rock’ star told Good Morning America recently that his “left eye isn’t the greatest,” meaning his eyesight has been badly affected by his recent problems.

As well as damaging his ability to enjoy his latest West End project, the star’s eyesight problems have also led him to put his work on a new album.

Elton first opened up about his eyesight loss in early September in a post on social media.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” the pop icon wrote on Instagram.

Elton John with friends, family and the cast of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical
Elton John with friends, family and the cast of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical. Picture: Getty

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” Elton continued.

His statement continued by sending thanks to all the doctors and nurses who had been taking care of him as he spent the summer “recuperating at home”.

