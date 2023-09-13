The Devil Wears Prada Musical by Elton John is coming to London

13 September 2023, 11:43

Elton John has written the music for a new Devil Wears Prada musical
Elton John has written the music for a new Devil Wears Prada musical. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tom Eames

The hit movie The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, is getting a musical makeover with a score by Elton John.

The new show, which has been in development for several years, is set to open at the Dominion Theatre in London in October 2024, following a preview run at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in July 2024.

The musical adaptation of the popular 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger tells the story of Andy Sachs, a young aspiring journalist who lands a job as the co-assistant of Miranda Priestly, the ruthless and demanding editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Andy soon finds herself in a world of glamour, gossip and power struggles, where she has to balance her career ambitions with her personal values.

The show features music by Oscar winner Elton John, who has composed hit musicals such as The Lion King and Aida. The lyrics are by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, who has written songs for shows such as Twelfth Night and Suffragette.

The book is by Kate Wetherhead, who is also an actress and the creator of the web series Submissions Only. The direction and choreography are by Jerry Mitchell, who has won Tony Awards for Kinky Boots and La Cage aux Folles.

The Devil Wears Prada musical had a pre-Broadway try-out in Chicago in 2022, directed by Anna D Shapiro, but received mixed reviews. The show has since been reworked and revamped for the London production, with a new creative team and cast. The casting for the London production has not yet been announced.

The Devil Wears Prada Musical
The Devil Wears Prada Musical. Picture: The Devil Wears Prada Musical

The movie version starred Meryl Streep as Miranda and Anne Hathaway as Andy, along with Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker and Adrian Grenier in supporting roles.

The movie was released in 2006 and received positive reviews from critics, especially for Streep’s performance. The movie also showcases the glamorous and competitive world of fashion, featuring clothes and accessories from many well-known designers.

The Devil Wears Prada musical is expected to be a hit with fans of the movie and the novel, as well as anyone who loves fashion, comedy and drama.

The show promises to be a dazzling spectacle of costumes, sets and songs, with a witty and heartfelt story that explores themes such as identity, loyalty and feminism.

