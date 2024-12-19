Elton John unveils new ‘Step Into Christmas’ music video with surprising twist – watch here

Sir Elton John smiling and Cara Delevigne as Elton in his new music video
Sir Elton John has released a new version of the 'Step Into Christmas' music video. Picture: YouTube/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Cara Delevingne stars as Sir Elton John in a comedic look back at Elton’s original classic.

Elton John has gifted fans an unexpected early Christmas present – a new music video!

Made to celebrate how it has been over 50 years since the release of his Christmas hit, ‘Step Into Christmas’, Sir Elton’s new film stars model Cara Delevingne as a younger version of himself.

The video tells the behind-the-scenes story of how the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer’s Christmas music video was made.

Elton John - Step Into Christmas (2024 Music Video)

Cara’s performance as Elton is mixed with footage from Elton’s original music video, as well as production chaos as the video production team attempt to up the festive fun on the set of the ‘Step Into Christmas’ music video.

“Despite the addition of a festive feather boa, balloons, and confetti, chaos reigns as [the music video production team] wrangle an escaped turkey, fail to book a real reindeer, and tackle a deranged fan who storms the set, all whilst Cara brilliantly mirrors Elton’s choicest dance moves and iconic facial expressions from the original video,” the video’s description adds.

Opening up about including Cara in his latest festive project, Sir Elton shared: “I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer, and we talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up.

Cara Delevigne smiling
Cara Delevigne plays Sir Elton John in the new music video. Picture: Getty

“She’s hilarious to spend time with; we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humor.

“When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 ‘Step Into Christmas’ video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity,” he continued.

“Thank God Cara thought the same because it came out great.”

Cara added: “Elton has always been an idol of mine, to say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement.

“To be asked by him to PLAY him in this recreation was a dream that I didn’t know I had until it happened. Honestly, I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day.

“I hope that Elton may one day return the favour and agree to play me in my not-yet-developed, written, pitched, or funded biopic. Fingers crossed,” she finished.

Watch the trailer for Elton John - Never Too Late

