Elton John steps into Christmas with surprise New York shop window performance

Elton John famously loves the festive season. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Sir Elton John is famously a huge fan of the festive season.

And Elton John stepped into Christmas early this year by delivering a very special present to fans in New York City.

Only days after his final ever (official) show in the US at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, which was live-streamed worldwide, Elton clearly changed his mind.

Deciding that it'd only be fair to perform one last time in his beloved Big Apple, the legendary songwriter decided to wave goodbye one last time.

And his impromptu performance was evidently unexpected as it left Christmas shoppers flabbergasted.

Fifth Avenue is a hive of activity during the festive season, and famed retailer Saks' are renowned for its iconic, glittering window displays.

But this year to mark their annual unveiling, they added a bit more sparkle by inviting Elton to perform one of his most famous hits.

Every year the department store on the bustling street attracts millions of tourists from around the world who come to see the iconic decorations.

But in typical Elton fashion, he made himself the centre of attention ahead of his jaw-dropping performance.

To get his grand piano to the store, traffic on Manhattan's 49th Street had to be completely stopped as it was rolled down Fifth Avenue.

It's not like Elton - one of music's greatest ever divas - to ever cause a commotion, surely?

Accompanied by his two children and husband David Furnish, his short performance was well worth the fuss, at least to his shocked fans it was.

"It means a great deal to me to have your support", Elton told the audience ahead of his impromptu set.

He also revealed that Saks' had contributed 1 million dollars to his Rocket Fund AIDS charity.

"Thank you so much, I'm so thrilled to kick off the holiday season tonight and to be a part of this spectacular and iconic window unveiling and light show."

Elton surprised Christmas shoppers with an impromptu performance. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/ Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Elton was joined by his husband David Furnish and his two children. (Photo by Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

After teasing the twinkling piano notes to his trademark track 'Your Song', Elton went ahead with a full solo performance.

It wasn't the only spectacular moment however - the famous display paid tribute to the legendary artist, projecting rocket ships onto the side of the building.

When 'Your Song' came to an end, the department stores' lavish Christmas lights came on before a stunning fireworks display wowed onlookers.

Elton is concluding his delayed Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2023, after recently taking to the stage at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, in which his 1975 show there was considered the highlight of his career.

Always someone to get into the Christmas spirit, maybe he's not quite ready to say goodbye to America just yet.