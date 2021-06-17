Who are Michael Jackson's children and where are they now?

17 June 2021, 16:44

Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson
Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson. Picture: Getty

Michael Jackson had three children before his death in 2009, but where are they now and have they followed him into music?

Here are all the important facts about Michael Jackson's kids today:

  1. Michael Joseph 'Prince' Jackson Jr

    Prince Jackson in 2018
    Prince Jackson in 2018. Picture: Getty

    The oldest of Jackson’s three children, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr was born on February 13, 1997, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His mother was Jackson's second wife Debbie Rowe, though Jackson raised him and his siblings on his own.

    As a baby, he was nicknamed 'Prince' and was taken care of by a dozen nurses and nannies at Neverland Ranch.

    Read more: Michael Jackson's son Prince gives rare interview about growing up with his famous father

    Prince Jackson has appeared on various TV shows, including as a guest correspondent on Entertainment Tonight.

    In 2010, Prince and his sister Paris accepted their father’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2010 Grammys. Prince also founded the Heal Los Angeles charity to continue his father’s 'Heal the World' initiatives.

    Now aged 24 as of 2021, Prince is said to be a fan of motorcycles, dogs and travel, and most recently went to Tokyo with his brother.

    He has admitted that he can’t dance like his father, telling the Today show: “I didn’t get that gene.” He can be found on social media, including Instagram.

  2. Paris Jackson

    Paris Jackson in February 2019
    Paris Jackson in February 2019. Picture: Getty

    Born on April 3, 1998, Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson was named after the city where she was conceived.

    Like her brother Prince, Paris' godparents were Elizabeth Taylor and Macaulay Culkin.

    Read more: Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson gives rare interview about life inside Neverland

    After Rowe and Jackson divorced in 1999, Michael was granted full custody of Paris and Prince, who were raised at Neverland.

    Paris and her siblings were often seen wearing masks in public to hide their identity. All three found international fame when they attended and spoke at their father's memorial.

    Michael Jackson's kids at his memorial service in 2009
    Michael Jackson's kids at his memorial service in 2009. Picture: Getty

    In 2010, they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey about life after their father's death. Later that year, she and her brother Prince enrolled at the Buckley School, a Los Angeles private school.

    After she appeared on the January 2017 Rolling Stone cover, Paris signed a contract with IMG Models and has also started acting. She appeared in Fox's Star and in movies like Gringo and The Space Between. She is also one half of musical duo The Soundflowers, where she sings under the name “PK Dragonfly.”

    Now aged 21 as of 2021, she has also spoken about her struggles with depression and substance abuse in the past, and is regularly on Instagram.

    Paris released her debut album Wilted in late 2020 to critical acclaim.

  3. Prince Michael 'Blanket' Jackson II

    View this post on Instagram

    Bigi yesterday in LA

    A post shared by Prince Michael "Bigi" Jackson (@bigisjackson) on

    Prince Michael II was known by the nickname 'Blanket' almost from birth, but in 2017 he revealed that, after years of bullying, he is now known as 'Bigi'.

    Also in 2017, Tito Jackson became Bigi's sole guardian, after his grandmother Katherine turned 87.

    Read more: Michael Jackson's son Blanket makes rare public appearance supporting brother Prince at graduation

    Born Prince Michael Jackson II on February 21, 2002 to an unnamed surrogate mother, Jackson’s third child made became internationally known, when his father dangled him over a balcony railing in Berlin.

    Now aged 19 as of 2021, Bigi now attends Buckley School and takes part in martial arts and video gaming.

